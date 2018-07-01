Stabbing At Apartment Complex Leaves 9 Injured, Including Refugees

A stabbing spree at an Idaho apartment complex Saturday night has left nine people hospitalized, including children and members of a refugee community, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested shortly after police say he carried out the attack at the Boise complex around 8:45 p.m.

Four the victims’ injuries remained life-threatening as of Sunday morning, police said in a statement. The refugees’ nationalities were not released.

Handout . / Reuters Timmy Kinner, 30, was taken into custody by police shortly after the attack. A motive for the stabbing remains unknown, police said.

Authorities said Kinner, who is not a refugee, appears to have been a temporary resident at the complex who had been asked to leave on Friday for unknown reasons. A reason for the violent attack has also yet to be determined.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Boise Police Chief William Bones said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Google Maps Authorities responding to this apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, found nine stabbing victims Saturday night.

Kinner is being held without bail on 15 charges, including six counts of injury to a child and nine counts of aggravated battery, jail records showed Sunday morning.

Bones called the attack the single worst that his department has seen.