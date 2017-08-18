At Least 2 Dead In Stabbing In Finnish City Of Turku

“I saw the aftermath,” he said. “There was a large police presence and a helicopter. I heard gunshots. We were about to step outside but we were told we could not go out by the proprietor of my building. We were told people should stay in. People who were there were seeking refuge in businesses and shops. Obviously there was a bit of panic. People coming in and seeking refuge in our building. ... We are in shock as it is quite close to home but nothing is unexpected in the current state the world is in.”