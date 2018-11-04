Stacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp’s ‘Desperate’ Hacking Claim Against Georgia Democrats

Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, lashed out against Republican challenger Brian Kemp on Sunday over his office’s 11th-hour claim that Democrats had attempted to hack into the state’s voter registration system.

The office of Georgia’s secretary of state announced Sunday ― just two days before the midterm elections ― that it had opened an investigation a day earlier into the Democratic Party of Georgia over an unspecified alleged cyber attack.

But Abrams brushed off the probe as Kemp’s “desperate attempt to turn the conversation away from his failures” as Georgia’s secretary of state in the lead up to the gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard nothing about it,” Abrams told CNN’s “State Of The Union” when asked about the investigation. “My reaction would be that this is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people from the fact that two different federal judges found him derelict in his duties and forced him to allow absentee ballots to be counted and those who are being held captive by the exact match system be allowed to vote.”

She continued: “He is desperate to turn the conversation away from his failures, from his refusal to honor his commitments, and from the fact that he is part of a nationwide system of voter suppression that will not work in this election because we’re going to outwork him, we’re going to outvote him, and we are going to win.”

Stacey Abrams on Georgia Secretary of State’s office opening an investigation into the Democratic party of Georgia for possible alleged cyber crimes: “This is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/CzVrwqTKkB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2018

Kemp’s office said Sunday that it had alerted the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation, but did not provide details about the alleged hacking attempt in its press release.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes,” Candice Broce, Kemp’s press secretary, said in a statement. “We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure.”

Representatives for both Kemp’s office and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Democratic Party of Georgia vehemently denied the accusation in a statement on Sunday, calling the probe “yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State.”

“To be very clear, Brian Kemp’s scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp’s official office released a statement this morning,” Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in a statement.

The statement continued:

This political stunt from Kemp just days before the election is yet another example of why he cannot be trusted and should not be overseeing an election in which he is also a candidate for governor. It is also a fact that Brian Kemp is the last person who can be trusted on cyber security given his record of leaking the personal information and social security numbers of six million Georgians. 11th hour, cynical ploys come as no surprise from Brian Kemp, a man who raided the offices of organizations who register people to vote and had a woman arrested for helping her blind father cast his ballot.

Investigative journalism website WhoWhatWhy reported Sunday that they had received an email and document, sent from the Democratic Party of Georgia to election security experts, that highlights “massive” vulnerabilities within the state’s online voter registration system.

Cybersecurity experts examined the code used to build My Voter Page, Georgia’s online voter registration site, and told WhoWhatWhy that they determined data of voters could easily be accessed, changed or even cancelled.

Bruce Brown, lawyer for the nonprofit Coalition for Good Governance, told WhoWhatWhy that the security vulnerabilities suggested Kemp had failed in protecting the security of voter information as Georgia’s secretary of state.

“That Kemp would turn this around and blame other people for his failures is reflective of his complete failure as Secretary of State,” Brown told the outlet. “Putting his own political agenda over the security of the election, Kemp is ignoring his responsibility to the people of Georgia.”

Polls currently show a tight race between Abrams and Kemp. If elected, Abrams would be the first black woman governor in Georgia.