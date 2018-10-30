Meghan McCain probably wanted a “gotcha” moment Tuesday while she was discussing gun issues with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on “The View.”

Abrams is a Democrat who supports getting assault weapons off the streets, so McCain asked her if she supported banning AR-15s in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

McCain was probably not expecting her response.

“I’m not anti-gun. My great-grandmother taught me how to shoot when I was growing up in Mississippi,” Abrams replied. “I don’t hunt because I mostly eat chicken and that seems mean.”

Abrams added that her father is a gun enthusiast and gets rifles for Christmas every year. “Most responsible gun owners understand that they have the responsibility for the firearms, and making sure that only responsible people have those firearms,” she said.

However, Abrams did say the AR-15 should be off the streets. McCain scowled and asked if she would be “rounding them up from civilians in Georgia.”

Abrams then explained that assault weapons have been banned before and that she supports reinstating the ban, but said it should be part of a “national conversation.”

The candidate then stressed that she supports the Second Amendment, which she called the law of the land.

Although Abrams answered all the questions politely, she couldn’t contain a little bit of snark when she reminded McCain, “It is possible to believe in responsible gun ownership and to believe that there should be regulations on that,” citing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.