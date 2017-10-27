Stage Door: A Clockwork Orange

Beware my droogs, if you are about to take your off-Broadway seat at the New World Stages and the usher leans in to helpfully announce you’re about to experience “immersive theater.” Were it not for the constant use of theatrical fog in A Clockwork Orange, the clear view of a red exit sign would motivate smart theatergoers to escape before they find themselves defenselessly subjected to endless rendition’s of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax.”

Talk about aversion therapy. There are few rewards for those souls brave enough to stay. Apparently, the usher intended the slovo “immersive” to mean “dull, incoherent and loud.”

Although this theatrical transplant from London’s West End faithfully follows the events of both the original 1962 dystopian novel by Anthony Burgess and Stanley Kubrick’s stunning 1971 film adaptation, it does so in an unimaginative and humorless fashion. Those unfamiliar with the original source material are left wondering what the big deal was.

This powerfully ironic cautionary tale of marauding gangs of disaffected thugs engaging in criminal acts of ultra-violence under the boot of an oppressive political regime is reduced to a strangely bloodless and perfunctory bit of story theater enacted by a troupe of go-go boys.

We are invited to linger in our gaze, to luxuriate on the surfaces without being implicated in the suffering, injustice or moral uncertainty that Burgess and Kubrick went to such great pains to explore. The homoerotic subtext of the source material is reduced to a series of meretricious bumps and grinds that only distract from the vacancy at the heart of this production.

If one is familiar with either the novel or film, this version -- even at an intermission-less 90 minutes -- is exhausting. Presumably, since it borrows so much directly from Burgess's original text, no one is credited for writing this stage adaptation. Directorial credit is given to Alexandra Spencer-Jones, whose style might best be described as aerobic.

Sadly, Burgess’s rich and clever language — a picturesque patois of Cockney English and Russian, dubbed Nadsat — is generally barked out at the audience as if it were only a distraction from the cast’s far more important workout routine.

As Alex DeLarge, the story’s notoriously unreliable narrator, Jonno Davies is presented not as a darkly comic antihero whose soul (or lack thereof) is the battleground for competing factions in a corrupt society, but as a kind of breathing anatomy cadaver.

Though physically animated, he’s otherwise a blank slate. It’s as if the director decided there is no point in depicting this character’s internal life as he rides the pendulum of moral discovery. Instead of Alex agonizing or delighting in his own Passion play, he mostly preens and isolates muscle groups like a bored odalisque, as James Baggaley’s lurid lighting offers him up as objectified flesh on the half-shell.

Surely, the strangest conceit is to stage most of the transitions as synchronized group dance movements to a playlist of bafflingly arbitrary club music. (The choreography is mercifully uncredited.) At times, they seem so preoccupied with counting off the awkward steps of their pointlessly strenuous routines, the cast is unable to focus on anything as non-immersive as acting. The resulting melee resembles nothing so much as soulless line dancing at a boy-band wedding reception.

Equally ineffective is the clichéd choice, in this story about violence and cruelty, to squeamishly stage the many horrific acts of brutality as slow-motion balletic interludes. Stylized for your protection, it looks like a self-defense course conducted by Matthew Bourne.

A great novel and film have been apishly imitated while being diminished to a kind of subtext-free soft porn — and with not even an appy polly loggy to Anthony Burgess. O my brothers.