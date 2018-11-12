Marvel Universe Actors Share Touching Tributes To Stan Lee: 'Excelsior!!'

Comic book legend Stan Lee died on Monday and celebrities who have portrayed his Marvel Universe characters in movies and on TV are posting emotional tributes to his life.

Lee, who died at the age of 95, helped create some of the best-known comic book characters of all time, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Daredevil.

Below are some of the celebrity tributes starting to pour in:

Ryan Reynolds ― Wade Wilson/Deadpool of “Deadpool”

“Thanks for everything, Stan,” Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post shortly after news broke of the pop culture icon’s death.

Chris Evans ― Steve Rogers/Captain America of “The Avengers”

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Patton Oswalt ― The Koenig brothers of “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Oswalt said Lee had a “permanent cameo in heaven.”

J. August Richards ― Mike Peterson/Deathlok of “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult... #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2018

“Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult,” tweeted Richards.

James Wan ― Director of “Aquaman”

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 12, 2018

“R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend,” Wan tweeted. “My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him.”

Though Aquaman was part of the DC Comics universe, Lee wrote a comic book for the character in 2002 as part of his “Just Imagine” series, in which he reimagined several DC superheroes.