Posthumously Released Stan Lee Video Shows Intense Love He Had For Fans

Stan Lee had an incredible relationship with his fans. The celebrated comic book author was a staple at comic book conventions, and only stopped attending when his health started to decline. There’s a reason Marvel Studios gave him so many cameos in their films: fans love seeing him. And he wanted them to know, as this posthumously released video shows, he loved them, too.

Lee died Monday at the age of 95. But on Wednesday, Lee’s official Twitter account posted a video that showed the late co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and Black Panther casually speaking about the love he had for his fans.

“I cannot tell you how much I love my fans,” said Lee in the clip. “Sometimes, at night, I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking, ‘Ah, what’s it all about?’ And then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realize, it’s so lucky to have fans. Fans who really care about you.”

So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018

After his death, fans and celebrities paid moving tributes to the comics legend. And the video tweeted on Wednesday makes it clear that he would have more than appreciated the love.