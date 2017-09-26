12 Standing Desks That Don't Belong In An Office Building

Standing desk users are reportedly healthier and more productive than their sitting desk counterparts, giving them even more reason to feel smug . But, these typically bulky workplace accessories aren’t exactly home decor friendly ― until now.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 12 of the most attractive standing desks that are stylish enough to display at home. Check out our favorite designs below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.