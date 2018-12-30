Looks like retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal won’t be joining the ever-evolving roster of Trump administration officials anytime soon.

The former top commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan said during an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he would reject an offer to work for President Donald Trump if asked.

“It’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it,” McChrystal said. He suggested that the president has been, at times, “openly disingenuous on things.”

“The military talks about ... if you’re put into a difficult military situation would that leader sacrifice himself, put himself and others at risk to come for you,” he continued. “I have to believe that the people I’m working for would do that, whether we disagree on a lot of other things. I’m not convinced from the behavior that I’ve seen that that’s the case here.”

NEW: Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal says if asked, he wouldn't join the Trump administration because "it's important for me to work for people" who are "basically honest."@MarthaRaddatz: "Is Trump immoral in your view?"



McChrystal: "I think he is." https://t.co/WDKmB6eACk pic.twitter.com/9lmWDFcd6L — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 30, 2018

Asked if he believes Trump is “immoral,” McChrystal said yes.

“I don’t think he tells the truth,” he told ABC. “What I would ask every American to do is ... stand in front of that mirror and say, ‘What are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like?’”

“If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because ... their background is so shady, if we’re willing to do that, then that’s in conflict with who I think we are,” he added. “And so I think it’s necessary at those times to take a stand.”

McChrystal led the Joint Special Operations Command in the mid-2000s under President George W. Bush. He served as commander of the International Security Assistance force for just over a year under President Barack Obama before resigning in June 2010, a day after Rolling Stone published an article online in which McChrystal and his staff mocked Vice President Joe Biden and criticized Obama’s leadership.