New Star-Studded Movie Aims To Tell Mary Magdalene's Story

The story of Jesus Christ’s death, crucifixion and resurrection has been told numerous times in Hollywood. Now, a new movie trailer is promising to deliver the same gospel tale in an important new way ― from the perspective of a woman.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures UK released its first glimpse of“Mary Magdalene,” the upcoming Biblical biopic. Award-winning actress Rooney Mara plays Mary, a woman from the village of Magdala on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The New Testament describes Mary Magdalene as one of Jesus’ closest followers. For centuries, she’s been an enigma, a complex and compelling character. While most of Jesus’ male apostles fled as soon as the religious figure was sent to prison, the Gospels claim that Mary stood by his side. She was present at the crucifixion and is said to be the first person Jesus revealed himself to after the resurrection.

Mary Magdalene’s story has been explored and elaborated on in pop culture for quite some time. This new film, directed by Garth Davis, attempts to fill in the gaps present in Mary’s story.

Universal Pictures UK / YouTube Rooney Mara plays Mary Magdalene in an upcoming Biblical biopic.

In the trailer, she’s shown speaking privately to Jesus (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and even conducting baptisms for women. She’s looked upon with jealousy and confusion by one of Jesus’ apostles, Peter.

“It’s not right that he has raised you up to lead us,” Peter, played Chiwetel Ejiofor, says in the trailer.

The film exploring the pivotal role Mary Magdalene played in early Christian history comes at a time when women’s roles in religious leadership positions are growing ― with more women getting ordained, speaking from pulpits and rising in official positions.