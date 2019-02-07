Sonequa Martin-Green Celebrates Historic 'Star Trek' Role In Black History Month Post

Sonequa Martin-Green is honoring Black History Month by celebrating her own place in television history.

The “Star Trek: Discovery” actress became the first black woman to lead the 50-year-old franchise when the show premiered on CBS in 2017 ― and she still can’t believe it.

“As the first Black woman to lead this franchise...I am astounded,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “I am honored. I am duty-bound. Happy Black History Month.”

Martin-Green, who previously starred as Sasha Williams on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” plays Michael Burnham in the latest “Star Trek” series. “Discovery,” which premiered its second season in January, takes place a decade before the time depicted in the original series from the 1960s.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” last month, Martin-Green praised “Star Trek” for the representation reflected in its cast.

The actress noted Michelle Yeoh’s casting as Captain Philippa Georgiou, making her the first Asian woman to play a captain in the franchise.