Sonequa Martin-Green Celebrates Historic 'Star Trek' Role In Black History Month Post

Sonequa Martin-Green is honoring Black History Month by celebrating her own place in television history.
The “Star Trek: Discovery” actress became the first black woman to lead the 50-year-old franchise when the show premiered on CBS in 2017 ― and she still can’t believe it.
“As the first Black woman to lead this franchise...I am astounded,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “I am honored. I am duty-bound. Happy Black History Month.”
Martin-Green, who previously starred as Sasha Williams on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” plays Michael Burnham in the latest “Star Trek” series. “Discovery,” which premiered its second season in January, takes place a decade before the time depicted in the original series from the 1960s.
During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” last month, Martin-Green praised “Star Trek” for the representation reflected in its cast.
The actress noted Michelle Yeoh’s casting as Captain Philippa Georgiou, making her the first Asian woman to play a captain in the franchise.
Martin-Green also celebrated the franchise having its first openly gay officers. Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, joined the cast as the love interest to character Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, played by Anthony Rapp.
“There’s so much that we’re doing, we’re just trying to uphold that legacy,” Martin-Green added on “Ellen.”