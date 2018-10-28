'Star Wars' Boba Fett Movie '100% Dead,' Says Head Of Lucasfilm

Sorry, Boba, looks like you’ll remain in the sarlacc’s belly for now.

There was never much info on a rumored “Star Wars” Boba Fett project outside of scattered reports, but according to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, the project is no longer happening.

While speaking with Kennedy this week, journalist Erick Weber asked about the status of a one-off flick featuring everyone’s favorite bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away.

Kennedy reportedly confirmed that the “Boba Fett movie is 100% dead.”

Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

This may not come as much of a surprise given the failure of “Solo” at the box office earlier in the year. Since then, Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, has announced that it would slow down its previous goal of one “Star Wars” film a year.

Kennedy tells Weber that the focus right now will be producer Jon Favreau’s live-action series “The Mandalorian,” which will run on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

That series, which takes place between the events of 1983′s “Return of the Jedi” and 2015′s “The Force Awakens,” will feature some high-profile names to direct each episode, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

Favreau released this first image from the show earlier this month.