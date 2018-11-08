Diego Luna Reprising ‘Rogue One’ Character In New ‘Star Wars’ TV Series

Actor Diego Luna has agreed to star in a new TV show for Disney’s upcoming streaming network that will be a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Luna will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, who helped Felicity Jones’ character Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in the 2016 movie, according to Variety.com. The prequel will take place in the early years of the Rebellion.

Luna said he’s excited about returning to the Star Wars universe.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey,” he said in a statement. “We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The as-yet-untitled show is one of several that will appear on Disney+, which is what the company is calling its challenger to Netflix, according to NBC News.

Disney+ is set to debut late in 2019, according to EW.com.