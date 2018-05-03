ENTERTAINMENT
05/03/2018 12:49 pm ET

'Star Wars' Gets An 'Arrested Development' Narration From Ron Howard

Sorry, "Infinity War," THIS is the most ambitious crossover event ever.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

Back in the early 2000s, the critically panned “Star Wars” prequels hit theaters and a hilariously odd show called “Arrested Development” debuted. Who could have predicted then that, in 2018, Ron Howard would direct a “Star Wars” film and have the chance to narrate one of them in the style of “Arrested Development”?

What a time to be alive! Sorry, “Infinity War,” you were great, but the best crossover event in history is the video above, with Howard narrating “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Howard’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” comes to theaters May 4, as in ... “May the fourth be with you.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Star Wars Arrested Development Ron Howard
'Star Wars' Gets An 'Arrested Development' Narration From Ron Howard
CONVERSATIONS