Star Wars-Inspired Video Project Yields Scientific Discovery at Nanoscale

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you may want to check out The Beginning, a video short inspired by Hollywood’s most successful space franchise. With sperm as X-wing fighters competing to fertilize an egg, it takes you on a fantastic journey to the nanoscale to witness how all of our stories begin. “Only one will be victor. Only one will dictate the future for generations to come…”

Don Ingber, Founding Director Of Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, believes there’s a huge disconnect between science and the public because too often in school, science is seen as rote memorization. “You can memorize scientific facts,” he says, “but that’s not science. Science is the pursuit of the unknown.”

Ingber’s urge to find new ways to communicate that pursuit were rewarded when he was contacted by Charles Reilly, a molecular biophysicist from New Zealand, who also happened to be a professional animator, and formerly worked at the studio of Peter Jackson, writer/director/producer of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

Using film industry visual effects tools, Reilly employs animation and simulation to merge data from many disciplines to create more accurate depictions and predictions of the natural world. Named a 2017 Young Pioneer in Physics by the World Frontiers Forum, Reilly was looking for an environment where he could make scientific discoveries while making art.

Ingber, who leads the biomimetic microsystems platform at the Wyss, in which micro-fabrication techniques from the computer industry are used to build functional circuits with living cells as components, saw Reilly as somebody who might be able to make a longtime fantasy project finally happen.

The mechanics of sperm swimming have been studied and described in scientific literature, but visually showing the accurate movement of a sperm tail required tackling one of the toughest challenges facing science today: how to create a multi-scale biological model that maintains accuracy at different sizes, from cells all the way down to atoms.

“It turns out that creating an accurate biological model and creating a believable computer-generated depiction of life in film are very similar,” according to Reilly. “You’re constantly troubleshooting and modifying your virtual object until it fits the way things actually look and move.”

The core of a sperm’s whip-like tail is the axoneme, a long tube consisting of nine pairs of microtubules arranged in a column around a central pair, all of which extend the entire length of the tail. The axoneme’s rhythmic bending and stretching is accomplished via rows of motor proteins called dyneins that are attached along the microtubules and exert force on them so the microtubules “slide” past each other, which then causes the entire axoneme and sperm tail to bend and move.

The dynein protein has a long “arm” portion that grabs onto the neighboring microtubule and, when the protein changes from one shape to another, pulls the microtubule along with it. Dynein switches between these different conformations as a result of the conversion of a molecule of ATP to ADP at a specific binding site on the protein, which releases energy as a chemical bond is broken.

“Not only is our physics-based simulation and animation system as good as other data-based modeling systems, it led to the new scientific insight that the limited motion of the dynein hinge focuses the energy released by ATP hydrolysis, which causes dynein’s shape change and drives microtubule sliding and axoneme motion,” says Ingber.

The scientists submitted the video along with the paper to several academic journals until they found an open-minded editor who recognized that they offered a powerful demonstration of how starting with an artistic goal can end up generating new scientific discoveries.

“Our goal is that presenting science to the public in an entertaining, system-based way, rather than bogging them down with a series of scattered facts, will help more people feel that they can contribute to the scientific conversation,” says Reilly. “The more people engage with science, the more likely humanity is to solve the world’s big problems.”

“We’ve demonstrated that art and science can benefit each other in a truly reciprocal way,” adds Ingber, “and we hope that this project spurs future collaborations with the entertainment industry so that both art and science can get even closer to depicting reality in ways that anyone can appreciate and enjoy.”

The research is now published in ACS Nano and the video can be found here.

In the 50-minute podcast, I speak with Ingber and Reilly about their creative scientific process and their hopes for the future of art advancing science.