03/09/2018

Disney's 'Star Wars' Land Takes Shape In New Video -- And It's Huge

Aerial footage shows the massive scale of construction at Disneyland.
By Ed Mazza

The “Star Wars” themed area at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is rapidly taking shape.

A new fly-through video released by the company shows all the progress made in the construction of the land, dubbed “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” 

“At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes,” the company said in a news release.

The new land will feature a ride that “lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission” as well as another ride that “puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.” 

It’s a safe bet that there will also be a few merchandising opportunities. 

A second and largely identical version of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is also under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida. A hotel themed to the franchise is also planned.

Both “Star Wars” lands are set to open next year, although an exact date has not yet been announced. 

