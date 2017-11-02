ENTERTAINMENT
11/02/2017 12:27 am ET

Luke Skywalker's Return To The Millennium Falcon Will Give You Chills

New "Star Wars" teaser features an emotional homecoming.

By Ed Mazza

The new teaser for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” features a moment bound to give goose bumps to fans of the franchise. 

It shows Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker stepping back into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades: 

The teaser released Wednesday night during the World Series contains a mix of new footage and clips from the trailer released last month

But it was Luke’s return to a ship he once dismissed as a “piece of junk” that generated all the buzz on Twitter:

“The Last Jedi” hits theaters on Dec. 15.  

 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
"Star Wars" Premieres Through The Years
PHOTO GALLERY
"Star Wars" Premieres Through The Years
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Star Wars Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker Millennium Falcon
Luke Skywalker's Return To The Millennium Falcon Will Give You Chills

CONVERSATIONS