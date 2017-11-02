Luke Skywalker's Return To The Millennium Falcon Will Give You Chills

The new teaser for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” features a moment bound to give goose bumps to fans of the franchise.
It shows Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker stepping back into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades:
The teaser released Wednesday night during the World Series contains a mix of new footage and clips from the trailer released last month.
But it was Luke’s return to a ship he once dismissed as a “piece of junk” that generated all the buzz on Twitter:
“The Last Jedi” hits theaters on Dec. 15.
