Luke Skywalker's Return To The Millennium Falcon Will Give You Chills

The new teaser for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” features a moment bound to give goose bumps to fans of the franchise.

It shows Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker stepping back into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades:

The teaser released Wednesday night during the World Series contains a mix of new footage and clips from the trailer released last month.

But it was Luke’s return to a ship he once dismissed as a “piece of junk” that generated all the buzz on Twitter:

Holy Sith... Luke back in the Falcon cockpit is everything good in this world! Take all my money, @starwars! https://t.co/v55Ow7cGcu pic.twitter.com/NiUyVJcTC3 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 2, 2017

My favorite movie of 2017 is just this one shot of Luke Skywalker on the Millennium Falcon for the first time in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/8gamM5yr5e — Brandon Wainerdi (@ActuallyBrandon) November 2, 2017

Luke entering to the Millennium Falcon after so many years. Yeah, you heard that? Feels are coming. #StarWarsTheLastJedi — Antonela Rabanal (@PsychoAnto) November 2, 2017

Old Man Luke in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. RIP, me. pic.twitter.com/ErioZEZApV — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 2, 2017

Did Luke just power on the Millennium Falcon with the force? — SALTYSELLEN (@jtsellen1977) November 2, 2017

Luke in the Falcon! LUKE IN THE FALCON! LUKE SKYWALKER IN THE FRACKING MILLENNIUM FALCON! ((runs in circles flailing arms)) pic.twitter.com/AuWqX3ALho — Red5Mom 🦃🍁 (@Red5mom) November 2, 2017

I WAS HAULING ASS AND THEN I LOOK UP AND LUKE IS INSPECTING THE MILLENNIUM FALCON AND I FELL OFF THE FUCKING TREADMILL — mr wan (@phoedameron) November 2, 2017

LUKE IS BACK ON THE MILLENNIUM FALCON, I REPEAT, LUKE IS BACK ON THE MILLENNIUM FALCON pic.twitter.com/syhVjXDR8n — lara (@leiaskywaIkers) November 2, 2017