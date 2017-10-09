The New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Is Here

The new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” dropped during Monday Night Football as tickets for the film’s Dec. 15 opening weekend went on sale online.

The footage shows more of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker training Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” Skywalker tells Rey, apparently referring to his pupil-turned-villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

The film also has all of the action you’d expect in a “Star Wars” trailer, including a showdown between John Boyega’s Finn and his former commander, Gwendoline Christie’s Capt. Phasma:

Not to mention an epic battle scene on the planet Crait:

Along with a new trailer, a new poster was also released ― which puts Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa right in the center and Skywalker in shadows above everyone.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Fisher died last year after her work on the film was completed.