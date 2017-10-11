WEIRD NEWS
10/11/2017 05:06 am ET

'Star Wars' Porg Inspires Most Adorable 'Photoshop Battle' Yet

Awwwww.

By Lee Moran

Looks like the “Stars Wars” universe has a new star.

The cute-looking Porg popped up momentarily in the new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and sent Redditors into overdrive.

Seizing on the adorable creature’s appearance, they began reimagining it in a bunch of amusing ways. In the ensuing so-called “Photoshop Battle,” Redditors planted the Porg onto President Donald Trump’s head and alongside former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Check out some of the best posts so far:

View post on imgur.com
Star Wars: The Last jedi Poster with weird penguin alien thing lol
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Welcome..to Jurassic Porg
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Give Him The Chair!
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
'Star Wars' Postage Stamps
PHOTO GALLERY
'Star Wars' Postage Stamps
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Star Wars Photoshop Contest Porg
'Star Wars' Porg Inspires Most Adorable 'Photoshop Battle' Yet

CONVERSATIONS