'Star Wars' Porg Inspires Most Adorable 'Photoshop Battle' Yet

The cute-looking Porg popped up momentarily in the new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi ,” and sent Redditors into overdrive.

Seizing on the adorable creature’s appearance, they began reimagining it in a bunch of amusing ways. In the ensuing so-called “Photoshop Battle,” Redditors planted the Porg onto President Donald Trump’s head and alongside former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Check out some of the best posts so far: