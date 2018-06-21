'Star Wars' Spinoffs Suspended After Tepid 'Solo' Box Office: Report

The “Star Wars” galaxy just shrank.

Lucasfilm has put plans “on hold” for more spinoff films like “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Collider reported Wednesday.

Citing “sources with knowledge of the situation,” the entertainment news site said the franchise will laser in on “Star Wars: Episode IX” and the next trilogy that springs from the original core of movies.

That means reported plans for Obi-Wan and Boba Fett movies are apparently cosmic dust for now, according to Collider.

The “Star Wars” trend of its films making money hand over fist came to a somewhat crashing end with the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The spinoff had a disappointing three-day opening weekend total of $84.4 million, and suffered a 65 percent plummet in box office the following weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. The film came in fourth in the latest ticket-sales list, and has made $196 million domestically and $147 million internationally as of June 19.