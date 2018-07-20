It’s been four years since the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” was abruptly canceled, leaving stories unfinished and fans clamoring for more.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, a panel on the show’s 10th anniversary revealed that the series is being resurrected. The audience went nuts.

Once the trailer fell onto the internet, “Star Wars” fans everywhere lost their damn minds.

You guys I’m literally crying #CloneWarsSaved is real I can’t believe it I’m just like...wow I am in shock — Christopher (@proprequiet) July 19, 2018

If you need me, I'll be spending the next week speculating about which arcs make up the 12 new episodes. SO MUCH FUN! #CloneWarsSaved — Jason Fry (@jasoncfry) July 19, 2018

#CloneWarsSaved was a total surprise to me! I had no idea that was coming. There aren’t words to describe how much it means to me to have hosted that amazing, emotional panel. pic.twitter.com/Yo38Io0tB9 — Amy Ratcliffe @ SDCC (@amy_geek) July 19, 2018

I’m so happy we’re finally getting the closure we never had. No one will ever spoil my love for the galaxy far, far away. 💜 #CloneWarsSaved — Lauryn (@JediLore) July 19, 2018

My favorite Star Wars show is back and it looks better than ever and I can't handle anything, goodbye. #CloneWarsSaved — Amanda Ward (@realAmandaWard) July 19, 2018

The “Clone Wars” series follows Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and company during the time between “Episode II: Attack Of The Clones” and “Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith.”

The series ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network, from 2008 to 2013. An abbreviated sixth season was made available on Netflix before the show was finally canceled.