It’s been four years since the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” was abruptly canceled, leaving stories unfinished and fans clamoring for more.
At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, a panel on the show’s 10th anniversary revealed that the series is being resurrected. The audience went nuts.
Once the trailer fell onto the internet, “Star Wars” fans everywhere lost their damn minds.
The “Clone Wars” series follows Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and company during the time between “Episode II: Attack Of The Clones” and “Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith.”
The series ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network, from 2008 to 2013. An abbreviated sixth season was made available on Netflix before the show was finally canceled.
The upcoming seventh season has no release date, but will run on Disney’s streaming service, which launches in 2019.