'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premieres With Humorous Carrie Fisher Tribute

Carrie Fisher’s sense of humor lives on.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” had its world premiere in Los Angeles Saturday night, and director Rian Johnson took the opportunity to pay tribute to Fisher, channeling the late actress’ legendary wit.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie,” said Johnson, “who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute.’”

Fisher died in 2016 not long after completing her final scenes as Princess Leia / General Organa for “The Last Jedi.”

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles last year about a month before her death.

“The Force Awakens” has grossed over $2 billion worldwide since its 2015 release. With that film’s success, the plot’s many unanswered questions, and the full return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, it would not be surprising for “The Last Jedi” to eclipse that number.