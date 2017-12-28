Star Wars, Thucydides, and Morality

Adapted from Philippe Roos

Spoilers about Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead.

Following a battle with the First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Resistance fighters discover that their ship is being tailed through space. With fuel stores expiring rapidly, the crew scrambles to either attack or escape from enemy forces. Facing defeat, the Resistance is presented with an impossible choice: either engage in warfare or admit defeat.

The position that the rebels find themselves in is not unlike that of the Melians in Book 5 of Thucydides’ History of the Peloponnesian War. In 416 BCE, fifteen years after the commencement of the battle between Athens’ Delian League and Sparta’s Peloponnesian League, the neutral island of Melos became the target of a siege. The Athenians demanded that the Melians pay tribute and surrender to the Delian League. Their overwhelming military force and abundant resources would otherwise annihilate the small settlement. As such, they extended an offer of peace to the islanders.

The Melians, however, refused to submit without contest, arguing that doing so would prove them cowards: “…there would be great timidity (κακότης) and cowardice (δειλία) in us who are free to not try everything we can before we are enslaved” (Thuc. 5.100.1). According to the islanders, their position is just, since surrendering without a fight is nothing more than a demonstration of weakness. In fact, they even surmise that the Gods will support them in their endeavor, as a result of their morally superior stance.

To the Athenians, the Melian viewpoint is objectionable. To challenge the siege would be a virtuous approach, if the islanders had any chance of emerging victorious. However, the military superiority of the Delian League would obliterate the city. As such, the Melians would not be taking an ignoble stance by submitting to the Athenians: “…the contest is not equal, and shame is the price…” (Thuc. 5.101.1). In the interest of self-preservation, in fact, the Melians ought to swallow their pride and ally with the superior Delian League. The Athenians assert that no disgrace comes with admitting defeat when outnumbered. In reality, conquest is the moral duty of a dominant nation, while compliance is the obligation of inferior states. They present a maxim of political realism: “…the strong must do what they can and the weak must suffer what they must” (Thuc. 5.89.1). The Melians are at the mercy of a natural law, and, thus, they should not oppose the formidable Delian League.

Their ordeal is similar to that of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. With General Hux tailing them, the rebel forces are faced with a choice: stall for time by engaging in an attack or escape to safety on the transport pods. Vice Admiral Holdo, in charge of the fleet at the time, elects to follow the passive strategy of silent evasion, much to the chagrin of Captain Poe Dameron. Despite the First Order’s more abundant and powerful resources, Poe criticizes Holdo’s approach.

In many ways, the situation of Resistance parallels that of the Melians. Both are in positions of comparable weakness, with the option of surrendering or retreating. At the same time, the groups have the option to fight, but not without consequences. Their defiance would be countered by First Order or Athenian forces. Certain members of the Resistance and the Melians presume that the just position is combat. In the interest of self-preservation, however, their choices are immoral.

In his Six Principles of Political Realism, Hans Morgenthau, a noted political scientist, argues that “The individual may say for himself: ‘Fiat justitia, pereat mundus (Let justice be done, even if the world perishes),’ but the state has no right to say so in the name of those who are in its care.” The writer contends that while war may be a potential outcome, a nation cannot risk civilian lives for that purpose. To that end, the only moral action in the face of certain demise is self-preservation, either through surrender or escape. In the case of the Melians, Morgenthau would argue that their position was incorrect: rather than risking their own destruction, they should have surrendered. For him, the Athenians were correct: war is just only if there is some possibility of victory. A nation should not sacrifice its citizens for vain goals.

Though Thucydides’ seminal work concentrates on a war fought centuries ago, his readers are not limited to that generation. Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster are ardent admirers of the ancient text. Both consider the History of the Peloponnesian War to be a cornerstone of military theory. The Melian Dialogue, the most famous passage in the work, has traces of President Trump’s foreign policy standpoints. Michael Crowley, a senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico, suggests that the Athenian maxim relating the strong and the weak is “a Trumpian statement 2½ millennia before The Donald’s time.” In an op-ed for the New York Times, McMaster even cites Thucydides as proof that war is a natural aspect of human nature. The Melian Dialogue is not restricted to either Greece or the fantasy world of Star Wars, but rather has fundamental implications for nation-building and international relations today.

Turning to Star Wars as an example, the Resistance has the option to retreat; however, Poe’s urging prompts them to maintain course. His tendency toward combat parallels the Melian decision to fight. In either case, the actors relinquished their chances of survival in order to fulfill a fleeting desire for victory. As Morgenthau contends, this approach was not a moral one. Poe’s proclivity for war rather than retreat at the start of the film caused the death of many of his crewmembers, indicating that the state failed to care for its civilians.