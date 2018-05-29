“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution,” Johnson said. “Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

Last week the company released a preview of the program it will be carrying out today. Rossann Williams, vice president for U.S. retail, said the full curriculum would be available after the training sessions.

“Our hope is that these learning sessions and discussions will make a difference within and beyond our stores,” Williams said, adding: “May 29 isn’t a solution, it’s a first step. By educating ourselves on understanding bias and how it affects our lives and the lives of the people we encounter and serve, we renew our commitment to making the third place welcoming and safe for everyone.”

Since the Philadelphia incident, the company has revised its policy about who can sit in its stores and use its restrooms. Now anyone may use the facilities whether they buy anything or not.