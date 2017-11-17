Some People Think Starbucks Is Promoting 'Gay Agenda' On Holiday Cups

It seems like outrage over Starbucks cups is almost as much of a holiday tradition as crowded malls, Mariah Carey and sappy movie marathons.
The coffee giant released a commercial earlier this month that showed different people enjoying the holidays, including two women who were obviously in love.
The ad was released in conjunction with a new cup that’s also creating a buzz. Among other holiday motifs, it features two hands that could conceivably belong to a same-sex couple.
Starbucks came under fire last holiday season when it made cups that were green instead of red, so the scene was set for some good old-fashioned Twitter outrage:
Some tweets were more tongue-in-cheek:
And then there were those who went all in on the “gay agenda” theory ― as a good thing:
BuzzFeed asked Starbucks if the hands on its holiday cup belonged to a heterosexual couple or a same-sex one.
The company replied with a statement that seemed purposely vague:
“Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world.”
It seems there’s only one response to that response:
CONVERSATIONS