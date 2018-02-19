STYLE & BEAUTY
Stars Wear All-Black To The BAFTAs In Support Of Time's Up

There was one notable exception.

Celebrities wore black to the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night in a powerful show of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement against sexual misconduct.  

The BAFTA red carpet mirrored January’s Golden Globes awards, where actors and actresses brought activists as their dates and wore black as a protest against harassment in Hollywood after the #MeToo reckoning swept the industry. Many also wore pins to support the Time’s Up initiative, an action plan and legal defense fund designed to fight workplace sexual harassment and inequality. 

At the BAFTAs, the star-studded red carpet included Jennifer Lawrence in a structured Dior gown, Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab, and Angelina Jolie and Margo Robbie in Ralph and Russo and Givenchy, respectively. Saoirse Ronan’s heart-stopping Chanel gown ― with its high neckline and sheer black skirt ― was regarded as one of the best-dressed looks of the night. 

The Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash, was the only notable exception to the otherwise all-black dress code (though some saw the sash as a slight protest on her part). 

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Angelina Jolie with human rights activist and "First They Killed My Father" author Loung Ung. 

Prior to Sunday’s award show, actresses and activists published letters in The Guardian that called on women in the U.K. to recognize and endorse Time’s Up and to donate to the U.K. justice and equality fund. 

“There is no question that Time’s Up should be and will be a global movement. A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power,” said the letter, whose signers include actresses Claire Foy, Emma Thompson, Thandie Newton and Kate Winslet. “Here in the UK, this movement is at a critical juncture.” 

Head to The Guardian to read the rest of the letter.

Check out all of the looks below: 

  • Jennifer Lawrence
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor (L) and Frances Aaternir
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Saoirse Ronan
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Salma Hayek
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
  • Octavia Spencer
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
  • Naomie Harris
    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
  • Timothee Chalamet
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
  • Ruth Wilson
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Daniel Kaluuya
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
  • Allison Janney
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
  • Natalie Dormer
    Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Greta Gerwig
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
  • Lily James
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

