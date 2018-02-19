Stars Wear All-Black To The BAFTAs In Support Of Time's Up

Celebrities wore black to the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night in a powerful show of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement against sexual misconduct.

At the BAFTAs, the star-studded red carpet included Jennifer Lawrence in a structured Dior gown, Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab, and Angelina Jolie and Margo Robbie in Ralph and Russo and Givenchy, respectively. Saoirse Ronan’s heart-stopping Chanel gown ― with its high neckline and sheer black skirt ― was regarded as one of the best-dressed looks of the night.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash, was the only notable exception to the otherwise all-black dress code (though some saw the sash as a slight protest on her part).

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Angelina Jolie with human rights activist and "First They Killed My Father" author Loung Ung.

Prior to Sunday’s award show, actresses and activists published letters in The Guardian that called on women in the U.K. to recognize and endorse Time’s Up and to donate to the U.K. justice and equality fund.

“There is no question that Time’s Up should be and will be a global movement. A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power,” said the letter, whose signers include actresses Claire Foy, Emma Thompson, Thandie Newton and Kate Winslet. “Here in the UK, this movement is at a critical juncture.”

Head to The Guardian to read the rest of the letter.

Check out all of the looks below: