Stars That Make a Difference: Country Singer Tegan Marie

I had the great pleasure to interview Tegan Marie. At 12 years old, Tegan is the youngest country music artist ever to be signed by Warner Music Nashville this summer. But what's truly more remarkable than her music success is that she was already giving back to her community in a significant meaningful way. The Flint, Mich., native began sharing her vocal talents on the Sweety High website when she was just seven years old. She gained tons of young followers over the years. With her growing platform, Tegan wanted to share what she was doing for her community and maybe even inspire some of her fans to give back. When the Flint Water Crisis occurred, Tegan Marie quickly sprung into action. Tegan Marie knew she needed to something and quickly to help her hometown. Tegan had a large, active fan base, who she helped to rally and raise thousands of dollars to help the water crisis’ victims. Tegan Marie debuted the song, "Lucky Me,” and 100% of the proceeds from the song were donated to Hurly’s Children’s Hospital in Flint, which is a part of the Children’s Miracle Network and took care of the victims of the crisis. The singer also teamed up with artists NASH and Granger Smith to throw a benefit concert, which raised $20K for the hospital. Tegan Marie continues to call Flint her home and stays active in the community, and her contributions during the crisis have a lasting, powerful effect for a 12-year-old girl to make!

What is your "backstory"?

I started singing when I was three years old on my dad’s karaoke machine and have always been in love with Country music. I still remember knowing at that young age that singing was my true calling and that all I wanted to do was share my music with the world. As I got older, I continued to sing songs from some of my favorite artists like Carrie Underwood, Shania and then started uploading cover videos to Sweety High, which is an awesome teen/tween site that’s for girls like me.

I became really close to Sweety High co-founder, Veronica Zelle, who helped me grow as a singer and she eventually signed me to a management deal when I turned 12. Literally all of my dreams have come true since that day. This past year, I also signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville who has also quickly become family to me.

I am my happiest when I am making music and performing and thank my lucky stars for everything that I have today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I had the opportunity to do a Back-to-School tour with Pepsi-MidAmerica which was such a fun experience filled with so many unexpected surprises. While we were driving through the Mid-west, we ended up stopping a few times. The first, to pet some mini-horses, which were amazingly cute. Next we stopped in a cornfield and did an impromptu photo-shoot. But the best part was when we ran into a high school marching band rehearsing.

The team immediately pulled over, we got out of the car and everyone decided on a cadence-for-a-song. The whole marching band performed their cadence, which was AMAZING and then I performed “H.O.L.Y,” which was the single that went viral a few months back. We did two Facebook Lives on One Country, which have over 500k views! So check it out if you haven’t seen it!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects?

As a Flint native, I know so many people — both family and friends - that have been effected by the Flint Water Crisis. For that reason, I wanted to do something for the kids who are dealing with illnesses from the bad water. 100% of the proceeds of my first single, “Lucky Me,” goes directly to the children affected by the water crisis in my hometown. I also teamed up with my local Country radio station, NASH to throw a benefit concert where Granger Smith also performed. We raised $20,000.

Can you share a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

I visited the Hurley Children’s Hospital and was fortunate to be able to meet some of the children who are being treated there. The biggest problem we’re facing is that we still don’t know what the longer term effects are going to be…which is so scary!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Practice makes perfect. Always, always, always practice: I spend hours a day working on vocal exercises, especially harmonies, playing my guitar, working on harmonies, etc.

2. Don’t be afraid to fail: I am constantly messing up harmonies, notes, so many different things, but it’s all-apart of the process. I believe in always learning and improving. If you don’t grow from it, then you really ultimately lose!

3. You only have one set of vocal chords. Treat them well: One of the big things my vocal coach always instills in me is that I have to treat my voice like a temple even if that means not talking for days on end. So many singers don’t treat their voice properly and can loose their magic.

4. Be Yourself: The best thing about being an artist is being able to show the world who you are and share your own gifts. I know I am still very young, but feeling comfortable in my own skin and it is something I am very proud of.

5. HAVE FUN: Life is too short to not enjoy each day. I wrote a song recently about not sweating the small stuff and instead, just making sure to brush off the negative and to just have fun.

