Stars That Make a Difference: Danielle Taylor

I had the pleasure of interviewing Danielle Taylor, a singer/songwriter out of Los Angeles, CA who is gaining recognition for her DIY approach to the ever changing music business. Her latest record, ‘1440’ is dominating the SiriusXM airwaves and her positive message is moving the world, one pair of ears at a time.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I’m a Southern California girl through and through. Raised in the sunshine and taught to live life with a smile on my face. Over the years, I’ve heard so many amazing quotes that sum up my overall disposition, but of all those I’ve come across, the best fit for me is from Yogi Bhajan, “Travel light, live light, spread the light, be light.” My story is a rollercoaster of life, just like anyone’s I imagine, full of ups and downs with moments in both the sun and shadows. The underlying theme for me though has always been light and happiness. I am the queen of silver linings and that suits me just fine.

Music has always been a beautiful outlet for me. It’s always been a cathartic way for me to share the weight of my emotion. I started playing the clarinet in 3rd grade. I learned all about classical compositions and layering sounds, music theory and of course the language of music. Over time, I sought out a different tool for my expression and found the piano. It may sound trite, but we were soul mates immediately. The rich tone sent an overwhelming sense of joy through my body and that joy endures today.

The shadowy part of my life is interwoven with music and my struggle for independence. I’ve been homeless three separate times and each was worse and more heartbreaking than the last. Mostly because of personal expectation and moments of self-deprecation. I’ve always set lofty goals and had high standards for myself, so when those “residentially challenged” moments arose, I was heartbroken. The one slice of time that always sticks out whenever I talk about my struggle, is such a small memory... it’s so small, but strong enough to reignite my passion for music whenever I’m discouraged today.

It was the second time I found myself homeless – this time, living in my car. I was sleeping in a mall parking lot, trying to hide from dodgy men that lurked the streets late at night. Each day when the sun rose, I would book it over to the storage unit that housed everything I owned. Everything, including my piano. I positioned the piano toward the front of the unit so I could sit down every morning and play it. Just being able to close my eyes and live in a moment of beauty, inside the music was all the light I needed to go out and keep pushing for a better life.

I still well up with tears when I think about the simplicity and profundity of that moment. It always brings me back to center. Nothing is perfect, the great things rarely come without effort and hard times hit us all… but it truly is our perspective that defines the moment. I never linger in the dark; I always look for the light.

I feel like there are a million different types of music, different lyrics that illuminate the day to day emotions of life. Some artists focus on the night club, the booty shaking, heartbreak, inner rage, or even the lovey-dovey moments... those topics are all well covered. I wanted to write about resilience, strength, perseverance and the beauty of independence. No one can extinguish a fire that burns within and I want to help reignite that flame throughout the world.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I’ve had a few fun memories so far but the one that comes to mind right now is the time I opened for Leon Russell. I’d honestly never heard of him when I accepted the gig, so naturally I googled him and discovered an epic history of insanely great music. I know he was before my time, but so was Elton John and I knew who he was. Anyway, I accepted the show and got to open for him in front of about 2,000 people. It was nerve racking and intoxicating at the same time. When I finished, I helped pull my stuff off stage and in the wings, I saw Leon. He was sitting in his red rascal scooter, wearing his white Stetson and black aviators. His hair and white beard were so long that between the fashion accessories and his mane, I couldn’t see his face. He extended his hand to me and I shook it, thanking him for letting me open up the night. He quietly said of course, told me that he’d come out to specifically hear me and thought that I did an excellent job. Then he joked with me about being my own roadie. He was super sweet and I loved being able to have that exchange. Right after that, he went on stage and put on an electrifying, leg stomping show. He was mind-blowingly awesome! It was a great night.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non-profit projects?

I try to remind people of the strength they already have. I think being kind and caring for your fellow-human is a big deal, but so is reminding them of how awesome they already are. Because my lyrical content connects with folks in a positive way, I’ve been able to perform for Breast Cancer awareness festivals, Unity festivals, Town Halls and several K-12 schools. I don’t belong to any NPO’s today, but my cause endures just the same. Spread light, be light.

Yitzi: Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

One of my fans was diagnosed with a pretty aggressive form of breast cancer. She needed a double mastectomy and was terrified of the entire ordeal. I didn’t know this at the time, but one of my songs (Fearless) became her personal anthem. As I’m sure you can guess from the title, the song is about being fearless; brave in the face of change, adversity, and seemingly insurmountable obstacles. She’s since beaten her cancer and is a smiling ball of beautiful energy. She’s inspired me to write more songs about being strong and hopefully those words will give rise to the strength and perseverance in someone else’s life. It’s a pretty motivating circle of life I think.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. First and foremost, be patient.

When I started writing music, experimenting with my singing voice and all that, I was convinced that I’d be the next big thing in 4 years tops. Haha, holy moly was I wrong! That’s ok though. I put my first EP out in 2011, and not until my most recent record (1440) were any of my songs deemed “good enough” for the radio. Being good at anything takes time. It’s hard to learn to respect the journey and it’s certainly no fun to hear that you have to “pay your dues” … but it’s true, so sit back and enjoy the ride.

2. Be authentic.

When I first started writing, my lyrics were awful. They didn’t make sense, I tried to be clever, writing in a weird backwards, yoda type way. No one talks like that, “swimming in a sea of summersaults into the wind,” I was being disingenuous, trying to force the art… and you could tell. It wasn’t until I started writing about things that were real for me, things that I honestly connected to, that my music started to make an impact. Honesty is always the best policy.

3. Trust yourself.

As my career began to move a little, doors started opening. I began to chat with the fancy ‘industry’ folks and was easily intimidated by their accolades. I disregarded my own wisdom, my own hard earned skill set, and blindly followed the advice of awarding winning fancy pants. I spent so much money listening to the wrong people; wasted opportunities because of the same. So super important lesson – be open to critique and feedback, but always trust yourself.

4. Find your market and capitalize.

This sounds super obvious, but in the music world, it can be really hard. There are so many different types of venues – especially in LA. Bars, hotels, restaurants, night clubs…it can be hard not to think you fit into them all. Being honest about where your music fits best is a surefire way to guarantee you can earn money. Work hard, advertise your shows, bring a crowd and put on an amazing show. It’s a recipe for success.

5. Always be nice.

Again this seems like a no-brainer, and it’s not necessarily something I’ve been reprimanded for, but I honestly see people mess this up all the time and I think it’s worth mentioning. If you’re opening for a big touring artist, don’t be demanding, don’t be rude. Express your gratitude to the headliner, their crew and to the venue. Even though it feels larger than life, it’s a small business and a little honey goes a long way.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.