Stars That Make a Difference: Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Flo Rida

“I believe that to whom much is given, much is required. I've been blessed to sell over 100 million records worldwide and I consider each fan apart of my family.”

Rapper Flo Rida at Recovery Unplugged

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in the projects of Carol City, Florida, the youngest of 8 and the only boy. Trouble was all around but thanks to my single Mother, who kept me in the church and on positive things, I was able to avoid many of the pitfalls that befell many in my community. One such activity that I excelled in was Speech and debate. I remember competing in a beautiful section of Miami and my teacher advising that this life was within my grasp if I worked hard for it. I began honing my rap skills and embracing the full gamut of Miami culture (Caribbean, Latin, R&B, House Music).

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non-profit projects?

I believe that to whom much is given, much is required. I've been blessed to sell over 100 million records worldwide and I consider each fan apart of my family. Along with my manager, Lee "Freezy" Prince we started "Big Dreams for Kids" a 501(c)(3) which serves young people in the South Florida and Los Angeles communities. There are over 12,000 children serviced through our various programs including the Florida Youth Football League (FYFL), Strong Arm Elite Track Club, Future Leaders, Gospel Explosion and Back to School Annual Concerts. It really warmed my heart to take 100 kids from Miami to Los Angeles to compete against Snoop Dogg's Snoop Football League. And with today’s growing Opioid epidemic, FacetheMusic.org along with “Recovery Unplugged” in South Florida has opened my eyes to how music can help lift the spirts of those who are well below the surface.

Richie Supa and Flo Rida

Yitzi: Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

I am extremely excited about the possibilities of all the children impacted by Big Dreams for Kids but if I had to think about a stand-out it would be Camron Davis. Camron started in the FYFL in our inaugural season and as a Junior at Carol City High School helped to win a State Football Title and has been offered a full scholarship to the University of Miami as a running back.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Former President Barack Obama is a great inspiration. I would love to have breakfast with President Obama.

To learn more about FLO RIDA:

Twitter: @official_flo

Instagram: official_flo