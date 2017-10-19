Stars who Make a Difference: Chalet Lizette Brannan

“I wish they had told me that acting was REAL HARD! I did not know how hard it can actually be. But then again, i was 7. I knew it all.”

I had the pleasure to interview Chalet Brannan, 12 year old Award-Winning Actress, Beads of Courage Ambassador and Cancer Survivor/Advocate: After surviving Stage 4 Leukemia 2 years ago, Child actress Chalet Brannan started the Chalet Lizette Brannan Leukemia Foundation and became the first celebrity ambassador for the national and international Beads of Courage organization where she travels to Children’s hospitals to spread hope and courage to cancer patients and children dealing with terminal illness like she once did. Her last visit was presenting patients with the latest Beads of Courage at National Children’s Hospital in Washington DC where she also appeared on ABC’s Let’s Talk Live DC and at Ryan Seacrest Studios on the air. Backgrounder on Chalet: Chalet Lizette Brannan is a child actress that beat Leukemia at age 10. Chalet is an Official Ambassador for Beads Of Courage which is a worldwide charity for children suffering cancer and needing an organ transplant. Chalet has also endorsed several Cancer Hospitals and gives back to children fighting leukemia like she did. She has been nominated for several awards for Best Supporting and Lead roles. She has presented an ICON Award at the Pre-Oscars to Kevin Sorbo who has been in her films. Her lead role in Crepitus has helped her to surpass Actress Linda Blair as a lead in a R Rated horror feature at 12 years of age. Chalet Brannan continues to impress all she meets and has been likened to Dakota Fanning and Jodie Foster in her abilities.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

Hello, my name is Chalet Lizette Brannan. I am 12 years old and have been an actress and model since 6. My first video was for Walt Disney World in Animal Kingdon in Orlando Florida. I made it when i was in the second grade and its still there today. I have filmed now for many years and when i was 10 years old on July 4th 2015 i got rushed to the hospital and they at first thought something was wrong in my stomach. I was having a hard time breathing and my stomach was a lot bigger. They took xrays and noticed that there was something like a white jelly down at the bottom and also i had fluid in both lungs. I was transported to Neumors Childrens Hospital where they soon discovered i had Stage 4 Leukemia and i needed help right then or i would die. My parents made the decision to begin treatment. All i knew was that i felt terrible and in a lot of pain. After 2 days i was told what i had. I did not know what cancer was but i have a very strong faith in God and believed that nothing would happen to me and i would be ok. My life changed that day and i had to go in and out of the hospital while getting what is called Chemotherapy. I made arrangements even on my last treatment to go to California to film Star Trek and me and my dad and the Doctors talked about it. The doctor said they dont normally allow that but he saw in my a fight that he said he wished other children had. So instead of me staying home and feeling sorry for myself, i could continue doing what i loved and he mentioned that it could even help my fight. They had precautions in place and of coarse i did get a fever out in Los Angeles but they took me to LA Childrens Hospital and i recovered. I have a non profit Leukemia Foundation today on facebook and a lot of people go there and get help. I believe that because i am a actress and getting to be known, i have a much better chance at reaching people then lets say, if i was not in the public light. Today, many people know who i am and my imdb.com says i am a Cancer Survivor. That gets your attention. I see that there are many more questions i can answer down below so i wont say everything here except to tell you that your attitude has a lot to do with it and your outlook. HOPE is the best thing you can have. I am a Beads Of Courage Celebrity Ambassador and vist kids now in hospitals because i know both sides of this story and who better to tell another child then a child that has lived through this nightmare and has come out on this side. I love to give Children hope for their future and to show them you can win and cancer is only a word its not a sentence.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Well, i would have to say there is mainly one that sticks out in my mind. There are many funny stories but recently, i filmed a scary horror movie alongside Bill Moseley. If you like scary things then you know Mr. Moseley. He has worked in many scary films. I had never really done horror except a little bit and i was nervous ( you can see how much in an article on ihorror.com just search Chalet Brannan) and we had to film a really scary part. I was bascally chained up on a table where this evil clown ( Mr. Moseley ) was going to come in and be a cannible. Well, my dad was not in the room as just the actors were and it was dark in there. I was already nervous and of coarse part of what i was to do was to scream at the sight of this clown coming in. I ddi., and it was the most scariest thing i have ever had to see and i was not even being an actress, it was REAL!!!! i screamed for my life because i could not get up and i even had tears. Well, my dad come rushing in because he knew i had not screamed that way before and he thought there was something really bad happening and he was so scared himself. In the end, we all were laughing and laughing at laughing not at me, but at my dad. He has never forgot that and it will problably haunt HIM for the rest of his life. It was really funny perhaps not at that time but it is now for everywhere. It should be put on America's Funniest Videos.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects?

Oh, this question i really love! I started out after getting my last treatment to come back to Neumors Childrens Hospital to give children presents. Not expensive ones, just bags of different things that would brighten their day. I was recieving lots of mail while in the hospital, gifts from fans and so on but, and this is not meant that i did not care about the gifts and toys from fans but what meant more to me was a tiny paper bag filled with little items such as yoyo's, coloring books, things that did not cost a lot but they were a comphort to me. I started doing this to 3 different hospitals because it made me feel good and it made the children happy. I have some pictures of some of them because most i never got to meet but i know in my heart what these children neede the most. It was caring from another child. I believe that by what i did it has helped. I many never know from one person to the next but in my heart, i know it gave a smile, gave hope and courage to them. Another thing i have done is appear for Runway To Hope which is a local event held to raise awareness for cancer and to support families. This year there were many very know celebrities.like from CNN and The Backstreet Boys and many many more. It was my second year to walk that runway as a survivor and i love showing the world a success story. Another thing i have done is appear for Make A Wish Foundation. They gave me my wish to go to Paris and i have given back to them appearing and talking at their fund raisers and luncheons.

I was contacted via my Public Relations agent, about being a Celebrity Ambassador for the worldwide agency that gives children courage and hope by building a bead string each time they had a procedure or a therapy or something they might have been poked with a needle for, things like that. It enables the child to tell their story and a voice to that story. I was humbled and excepted this! I now have appeared for them in San Antonio Childrens Hospital and also Washington DC's National Childrens Hospital and even got on the Ryan Seacrest Network while i was there! This is a non-profit company that helps so many children and i love being part of this. I wear my beads almost everywhere i go that has my name on it and i tell people about my story and what these beads mean and what Beads Of Courage is all about. I think at home my bead string runs about 6 and a half feet. Its taken me 2 years to get that! but i am 2 years now cancer free and this program really gives children the ability to speak out and gives them hope, love and courage. I am proud to be a Ambassador for them and of coarse my PR agent for reaching out to me. She is terrific and knows who i am and that is very nice that someone cares about you. Lastly i am working on a movie project with Austin St John and John Schneider that is called " A Gift Of The Heart " You can find it on Facebook or doing a search, Its a non profit film that will be donation all of its profits to children suffering cancer and those children needing a transplant. There is even a book out and i am on that cover of the book. You can watch the trailer also and filming starts shortly for the feature film. Its beautiful and touching. I suggest all go take a look.

Yitzi: Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

I have many stories but some of them i also feel are sad. I will try and tell you . I have witnessed since coming out of cancer treatment many who have not made it. It saddens me to know this and sometimes I ask God why. The only answer i can come up with is that i have a mission in life to show children and adults that you can beat cancer. There is one story that makes me sad and happy at the same time. I know i have many fans that tell me that if a child can look at cancer and go through what i have, then their problems are small and that i give them faith and the strength to push on. But, there is one man i remember so well. His sister whom is a fan of mine reached out to me one time and asked if i could not do something for her brother and that he had cancer and was fighting to live. She showed me his picture and who he was and this was right about Christmas time. I had made some Christmas cards from one of my pictures and one i made especially for him. It told of good things and that i cared about him and what he was going through. Ill never ever forget the picture she sent of him WITH the card and his smile. He later succumbed to cancer but deep in my heart i know that somehow he new that people cared about him, people that he never met and it gave him a smile while fighting his pain. I talk every so often to the wonderful sister and she has always thanked me for sending that to her brother. She encourages me even to continue what i do for others.

Another story is about a song. Yes a song.and a little girl whos name is Allison. She is a singer. She heard about me and wrote a song called Living. Its beautiful and very moving. She and i became good friends and i surprised her one time when Telemudo had me come down to Miami and see her and she did not know it!! Anyway Allison is a good friend now and she is my age and she sings very well. She was so moved by my faith and my courage she made that song. I even got to sing it with her.

2 more people who know me and that are celebrities themself are Mr. Danny Trejo and Mr. William Baldwin. They both were so touched by my story they each made a video for me encouraging me to keep fighting my fight and to never give up. Mr Trejo even said he was "Uncle Machete " and that cancer had better not mess with me or it was going to answer to him. He even invited me to be a part of the next Spy Kids Movie ( I SO HOPE THEY MAKE ANOTHER and hint hint )

I know there are many more but these are the ones that stick out in my mind. I really dont look at the stories because i only want to know that my fight has helped and will help others to come some day. Its a wonderful feeling helping others.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. I wish they had told me that acting was REAL HARD! I did not know how hard it can actually be. But then again, i was 7. I knew it all. :) I think the biggest story is that once you start out, i was given small roles and i thought easy peasy. Then comes more and more and more until you want to pull your hair out. I went from saying lets say a couple lines to working on set with "Crepitus " and Bill Moseley for 30 days and having hundreds of lines. not one page but 100 pages. I had a very rude awakening.

2. Hours, did i say minutes? No. I wish someone had told me " Chalet, dont worry about it,, it really takes hours, not minutes to film a film. No, just kidding but this i never even thought of when i started out. I just figured hey go and learn some lines go shoot it and go to the next. NOT! Its a long long long process in filming. Just when you think its over, no, there is more to do and more to do after that. I never really knew until now just how much time it really takes to film a movie.

3. Planes, Trains and Automobles. Oh this is is the part i really like. No one told me of all the benefits :) I just love traveling. Yes, this is not a bad one im talking about. This is the good stuff. but wait, no, not all good,. because you NEVER have time to ENJOY all that traveling. You see i envisioned going everywhere, seeing things, taking time out to enjoy my new sourroundings Well, that just does not happen, at least not to me yet. Yes i do get to travel and i do see things,, basically just the sky below, the airports where i stay and on set. So i wish someone had told me yes you get to travel but.

4. I wish i had been told that when starting out, it would be harder then what i thought it might be. It is hard. Its hard to find that agent or hard to find that person who sees you for what you really are. You have to impress a lot of people in this business and that is not easy. Sure,.it can be fun and exciting but its not as easy as it seems. There are hundreds of people just like you wanting that role or this role. You have to go beyond that and do your best each time. You have to improve each time. Knowing this at the start that your not going to do just go out your first time and be famous and all. Of coarse child actors such as myself dont know this really yet. As we grow older ( remember i started at 7 ) then we realize the truth and dont have those stars in our eyes so much that we think we will get it all.

5. Ok, last but not least is i wish someone had told me about the rejection you get Actors and actress's get more rejection then any other profession out there. Its true. You can work and work and work and do one audition after another and if you dont get your mind straight, you can become very depressed. There are many people wanting the same role you are going after and what you have to do is go in , be prepared, do your best and walk away. NEVER think about what you could have done except to use it on the next if you did not say it right or if your emotion was not right but never look back at it as a rejection. You wont last long if you do. Once done, go on. Go to the next audition and put your past ones behind. You cannot change it and dwelling on it and you not getting the part wont help you with the one you got in front of you. I never was really told about the rejection part and at first i thoight i was bad or that i was not good enough. Perhaps i was not good enough but, at that point i need to look to the next and draw apon what i did wrong and do it right the next time.

