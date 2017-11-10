Stars Who Make a Difference: Chandler Kinney, of FOX's Lethal Weapon

“Our mission is to reach out to kids who are at a disadvantage and let them know someone cares.”

I had the pleasure to interview rising teen star and philanthropist, Chandler Kinney. Chandler stars on FOX's People's Choice nominated hit series "Lethal Weapon" as 'Riana Murtaguh,' the daughter of LAPD detective 'Roger Murtaugh,' portrayed by Damon Wayans. Thisdrama series, based on the hit movie franchise of the same name returned for season two on on FOX. Chandler went on to numerous guest starring roles on popular television shows including FX's "American Horror Story- Asylum," Nickelodeon's "Haunted Hathaways" Disney's "Girl Meets World" and The CW's "90210." Chandler is also best known for her breakout role as 'Catherine Dillman' on Amazon Prime Family's "Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street." When Chandler is not in front of the camera, she's dedicated to improving her strengths and talents. She currently holds black belt in Tae Kwon Do and stays active through challenging workouts and dance. She lends her time and talents to Los Angeles and Midwestern charities by donating cozy hand-made blankets for foster children each winter. Chandler continually sponsors a child through the non-profit organization, Compassion International, and regularly writes back and forth with a child in Ethiopia. If that wasn't enough, Chandler founded her own non-profit organization "Chandler's Friends" that gives back to children in need in the community.

What is your "backstory"?

I've always been an entertainer from the moment I stepped into my very first dance class at the age of 3. I've always had an idea of what I wanted to do in life, and I've never strayed from it. Performance and art have been major factors in my upbringing and have shaped me into the person I am today. I have two older brothers with whom I'm very close to. My parents separated and divorced about 4 years ago and that affected me deeply but I learned a lot from it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Just recently, I attended a dinner party honoring the Eva Longoria Foundation and I was seated next to Edward James Olmos. At the time, I had no idea who he was, though I could tell he was a well-respected actor as person after person came up and asked him for pictures. We had such an interesting conversation. He asked me questions about things way far into my future such as "How do you see your career working in conjunction with marriage and family, if that's what you want?" I remember reminding him that I was only 17. He said, "Yes, but you need to start thinking about these things now. Make sure you plan for it." At the end of our conversation, he left me with another great piece of advice, I actually wrote it down. He said, "Luck means being ready for the opportunity. Be lucky." He's a wise guy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful nonprofit projects?

My mom and I created an organization about 2 years ago called Chandler's Friends, and our mission is to reach out to kids who are at a disadvantage and let them know someone cares. Last year, our biggest event was a holiday toy wrap! We partnered with a major toy company to donate 300 new toys to a charity that services homeless youth in Los Angeles. This year, we'll be partnering with the cast and crew of Lethal Weapon to host a combination of a toy drive/ toy wrap event. We hope to reach even more kids this year!

Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

A quick story about how Chandler's Friends came to be: We have a family friend who takes in foster children. She had reached out for help through Facebook, asking for donations. We realized that these kids had nothing of their own, and we wondered what was the best thing we could send to make them feel loved. We decided that a warm blanket would be like sending a hug. Our friend sent back pictures of the children, smiling, wrapped in their new blankets. The foster mother told us about how receiving the blankets made the kids feel special. And it was at that moment that I realized I really could make a difference.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

A. Success is like a mountain.

The higher the climb, the lonelier the journey. Self-elimination is something I've seen so many times now. With each new project, friends tend to drop off. I think it has something to do with their perception of how they fit into my life as things change. And sometimes, without any conversation, they decide they no longer fit. And it's something you have to learn to respect.

B. At the end of the day, it's business.

It's the matter of learning to not take things personally in a very personal environment. No matter how badly you may want a role, the casting director, and everyone involved, all have goals that need to be met for the project, many of which you aren't even aware of. I've been too tall, too short, not the right ethnicity, and even not ethnic enough. I once auditioned for a project and got a callback for a hair audition. Yes, an audition for my hair, because there was someone else involved in the project who already had curly hair and they were worried that they wouldn't be able to do other styles with my hair. I have experienced all of this and I'm not even 18 yet. Being told you're not right for the role due to things that are completely out of your control such as how tall you are and the color of your skin is difficult for anyone, but especially for a teenager. Adolescence is about finding your own identity and voice in this world, along with learning to embrace who you are. It's hard enough to go through that without constantly being told you don't fit because of “X, Y, Z.”

C. Keep your hands on the wheel.

Ultimately, this is your image/your career. And you can't just turn that over and be a passenger. You have to stay very involved and understand every aspect of your career. There will be plenty of people along the way that can help guide you, but you still have to be the driver. I've come across many projects where the character has to do something that I'm not comfortable with. I have to read through the entire script and decide if it's something I want to be a part of. You never want to get stuck in a situation that you aren't ok with, and if you aren't cautious, it's very easy to slip into that.

D. I wish someone would've told me just how much work needs to be done in diversifying the entertainment industry.

This business has made wonderful advancements in its mission to authentically represent all people from all walks of life, but we still have a long way to go. Change starts behind the camera. It starts with our writers, directors, casting directors, producers, and crew. And especially when it comes to inexperienced, impressionable youth, change starts with our teachers. When I was 13 years old, my improv teacher gave us the assignment of creating three distinct characters. I was a little shy and had absolutely no confidence in my improvisation skills. Of course, I was called to perform first in front of the class. I sort of froze and said I couldn't come up with anything. He decided to help me by creating a character for me to portray. He gave me a "smack talkin', head rollin' ghetto girl." Seeing that I was taken aback by his suggestion, he explained to me that within my career, I will inevitably have to play the "stereotypical black girl." It was quite humiliating to be honest. But thanks to my strong support system and my own strong personality, I never fully believed that I would have to fit myself inside a box to become successful. Whether writers consciously or subconsciously accept established norms about gender or outdated views on race, I do not know, but I do know one thing: the best way to combat lack of representation in TV and film is to focus on diversity behind the camera.

E. You have to want it. Deeply, truly, wholeheartedly.

This is not the kind of job you can do because other people think you're great at it. You have to do it because you can't imagine your life without it. You have to want it more than you want to sleep, eat, hang out with your friends, etc. You have to be willing to give up a normal childhood.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would be absolutely honored to meet Oprah Winfrey. She is such a wise soul and bright light in this world. I would love to have the opportunity to meet and talk with her.