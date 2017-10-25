Stars Who Make a Difference: Criminal Mind's Pete Freeland, Actor, Aerospace Engineer and Teacher with Project Lead the Way

“Several years ago I was asked if I could use my talents and abilities in helping start a program to educate and inspire high school students to pursue further education and careers in science and engineering. I got involved in Project Lead the Way"

A native Oregonian, Pete Freeland grew up in a much more traditional place than Los Angeles. Spending most of his childhood in a farm in Aumsville, Oregon (not too far from the Salem and Portland areas), his background was quite modest. Nonetheless, the ambitious young man, who was fifth in Cascade High School’s graduating class and winner of this school’s Best Actor Award, went on to be accepted to the prestigious University of Southern California’s School of Engineering. This rigorous academic program, along with ROTC commitments, were Pete’s primary focus for the following years. Soon after, he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Aerospace Engineering and followed a military career in the United State’s Air Force, flying various forms of aircraft, including B-52 bombers. After leaving the military he worked as an engineer for various aerospace companies in the US and Europe. Despite his involvement with these high-profile companies, Freeland rekindled his passion for drama when on a business trip a friend introduced him to professional acting. Upon his return to Los Angeles, Pete began to pursue a film and television career wholeheartedly, quickly gaining initial success. He was able to get cast in national commercials, feature films, TV Show pilots, and co-star and guest star roles. Freeland continues to work on a variety of acting projects, and has also recently achieved some success as a co-writer and producer.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I originally grew up on a small farm just outside of Aumsville, Oregon. When I was a little kid I saw astronauts on tv and decided that’s what I wanted to be, so I oriented all of my studies towards that. Along the way in high school I took drama classes, and found out that I had an aptitude for that as well, but still kept my focus on being an astronaut. I went to school for an aerospace engineering degree, got a commission in the Air Force, and flew jets for several years then worked as a civilian flight test engineer and pilot. A few years later a friend talked to me about acting, and introduced me to Richard Hatch, the actor from Battlestar Galactica, and got me started in taking acting lessons from him. This was a dream – an actor who played an astronaut – how could it get any better than that!

It was around that time that the recession hit, and along with it I was laid off, lost my car, my house, and got a divorce that wiped me out financially. I went from doing well in a comfortable lifestyle to briefly being homeless on the streets in Long Beach, California….even to the point of eating out of dumpsters behind restaurants. It was not a fun time, but I knew it was only temporary. I had a friend from the aerospace world that heard what happened and helped me out with a place to stay, and since the aerospace industry was on hold I started acting full time for a living. Within a year I was able to get back up to speed, and during that time get progressively bigger roles and paychecks as well. This enabled me to climb out from where I was at, and start back up the ladder of success….but with a new awareness and attitude. Being homeless helped really snap me back into the real world, and be better tuned into people and what was going on around me. Everyone you see or meet has a story - the more I learned of their stories the better it became for both of us.

The climb continued after I got back into aerospace, and started taking on better roles including lead roles in feature films, a Superbowl commercial, and finally being on network prime-time television shows. I was also able to follow my dream of spaceflight, and got selected in 2015 into the first class of commercial space astronauts. I am continuing to train for my spaceflight while the spacecraft are being developed and certified, with the goal of my spaceflight within the next 2-3 years. I am also continuing in the acting world not only as an actor but also as a producer and a writer, with several tv shows and feature films in the works.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

At the beginning of any actor’s career there are a lot of unusual roles that you take on, as everyone is trying to get some of that first video they can use for their demo reels. One of my earliest acting jobs was getting to play an astronaut in an online Hanes underwear commercial. I started out wearing a full spacesuit, attached to a harness with a couple of guys pulling me up in the air to make me appear weightless just above the surface of the moon. In the next scene I’m then floating around in my underwear with the space helmet on, and a little alien walks by commenting “nice Hanes”. The guys holding me up were getting tired, and every few seconds I would drop and then go right back up – like being on a crazy elevator. It was a very fun & surreal project!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non-profit projects?

I honestly believe as we see things in the world we all have a choice – we can either be part of the problems or part of the solutions. There is always something each of us can do, and I have tried to use my experiences and knowledge to inspire and motivate those that need the help in helping make our world a better place through STEM education. Several years ago I was asked if I could use my talents and abilities in helping start a program to educate and inspire high school students to pursue further education and careers in science and engineering. I got involved in Project Lead the Way (PLTW), an organization developed to provide resources for schools to teach students in these areas. Most schools don’t have instructors available with detailed knowledge in specific fields of engineering, and this was a program to bring those working in the industry back into the classroom as teachers. This provided not only knowledgeable instructors in a given discipline, but they had “real-world” experiences and stories they could share about working in this area. With my background in aviation and space, it was a natural fit to develop the Introduction to Aerospace Engineering course. I worked with the team that the Southern California Regional Occupation Center in Torrance, California to get the program going, drawing in students from a half-dozen local high schools. The response was phenomenal, and since we started nearly 1000 students have gone through the PLTW programs here.

Yitzi: Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Several years after we started the PLTW program a young Hispanic girl was taking my aerospace engineering class. She was a senior at one of the local high schools, and wasn’t sure what she wanted to do in life. Like many, she was being influenced heavily by her family who wanted her to go to beauty school, get a cosmetology license, and do nails for a living. I could tell she had a lot of potential, and within a few weeks I began to see that she had a real aptitude for engineering. She did excellent in the course for the whole school year, and when she graduated she started her undergraduate program in aerospace engineering at a nearby university. I was really proud of her, for staking her own path and following her dreams, and not letting those around her influence her to not go with her passion. Last I heard she was getting ready to graduate and start working in the space industry – very proud of her!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

- Get all of your education done at once. I did my bachelors, then took a break, then did my masters, then took a much longer break, and started my PhD. As I look back on it the best would have been to do a plan to get it all done one right after the other – much easier and cheaper!

- Follow your passion! I loved doing acting in high school, but rationalized it away as not something I could ever do, and so didn’t take it any further at the time. If someone had told me that I could do this for real, and how to go about it I would have listened. It turned out good in the long run, but I will always wonder “…what if I had started right away on this path…..”

- Don’t let anyone steal your dreams. There are many people around us who want only the best, but they don’t share your vision for the future, and as a result try to say things like “don’t get your hopes up” or “just wait and it will happen” or similar support. That doesn’t help anyone – you have to see what you want then take the actual action steps to make it happen. Several times I slowed down or was derailed by negative comments. I shouldn’t have let them get to me, but at the time I put value on their opinions so I stopped doing what I needed to do to be successful. They have good intentions, but you are living your own life so take charge of it and make good things happen!

- You are not defined by your circumstances. I had to find out for myself that I was really the master of my own future, and that where I started from did not limit what I could do. I saw too many friends and collegues that gave up on their dreams, and let others dictate their lives.

- Invest now for the future! I should have started when I was 18, putting away a few $$ here and there in 401K or IRA or similar…just in case. I saw family and friends fail to plan for the future and it was very sad. Einstein once commented that the greatest miracle in the universe was compounding interest. If I had started doing that when I was 18 I would be a millionaire!

