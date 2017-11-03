Stars Who Make a Difference: Jukka Hildén

“Feeling is the best feedback. Learn how to listen to your heart, because it’s always right. If it doesn’t feel good now, you shouldn’t be doing it.”

I had the pleasure to interview Jukka Hildén. Jukka is a Finnish stunt performer, actor, and member of the stunt group The Dudesons.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

My life has been one giant leap of faith after another. I grew up in a small 500 person town in Finland tipping over sleeping cows. My family was poor, filed twice for bankruptcy and my father still can’t read or write. But burning inside of me was always a dream. I wanted to travel the world, make the most out of my life and inspire others to do the same. Sharing in that dream were my Dudesons brothers. I thrived on testing my limits and experiencing everything life had to offer without boundaries. And whether I was performing a James Bond barrel roll in a car surrounded by explosions or becoming a playful and attentive father building castles out of sofa pillows and a crown from cardboard...every step has been a leap of faith. I always wanted to be original and unique, not blindly accepting of given truths, challenging all the "adult facts" to make up my own mind and still hold on to my inner kid. That’s what I call Positive Anarchy!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The funniest thing that happened to me was being invited to the White House by President Obama. Not that it was for a comical cause, it was actually kind of serious. I was invited there as part of an unofficial advisory group of digital influencers to help the president understand how to help the youth to make a change and care about their future on things such as equality, education and healthcare. And to be honest, coming from Finland where we have incredible free healthcare and education, and have had a female president and prime minister at the same time, I actually had something to say to this matter. BUT what was so funny was that Who the hell invites a Dudeson to the freaking White House?! I'm known for blowing up buildings, crashing cars, creating mayhem and destruction everywhere I go! If I could have told 19 year old me that I would one day be invited to share my wisdom at the White House, I would have died laughing. But it was a huge honor. I was the only foreign person there, pulled off a backflip on the front lawn… And I'm still in the country.

Yitzi: Are you working on any meaningful nonprofit projects? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I will say that I am very selective about which nonprofits I partner with. I always want to make sure that it is a cause which is important to me that I can speak of with experience and knowledge. I want to make sure I bring extra value to the movement.

This year, the other Dudesons and I were the faces for the Pink Ribbon (Breast Cancer Awareness) campaign and we co-designed the pink ribbon itself. Just yesterday it was announced that we broke all the sales records for Pink Ribbon in Finland! As The Dudesons, we’ve done stunts that take courage, but always had the option to say no if it was too scary. People who face breast cancer, or any cancer have no chance to say no but have to find to courage and strength to fight for their lives. I feel this is such an incredible charity and am honored to have a part in it.

We’ve also campaigned pro-actively against school bullying by starting our own campaign and have lectured in over 200 schools in Finland. We speak not only those who are bullied but also to the bullies themselves. With our background and street credibility, the bullies listen to us. Bullying makes others feel that their value is diminished; their brightest possible future becomes a dim flicker of light. This goes against everything I believe. Being a Dudeson is about teachers others by example that northing can stop them from achieving their dreams and becoming the best possible versions of themselves. The Dudesons itself was born from a dream of four high school kids, very different from each other with a common goal. We would not exist had we been crushed by bullying.

WHAT I’VE BEEN DOING LATELY is through our social medias and YouTube channel by calling to get people to get off their asses and start living life. We created a movement call #imadudeson so that our fans understand that they too can push their limits and get the most out of their lives. I’ve been sharing my #imadudeson goals for the year/life and asking our viewers and fans (Dudesons Family) to do the same. Through this I've learned skills like flying a plane and a double backflip, and taken on scary challenges like swimming with giant snakes and climbing a building with a grappling hook. Most of all, the biggest courage is looking at yourself in the mirror, realizing who you are and being willing to mentally and spiritually make a change. If you can't face yourself in the mirror then you need to make changes in your life ... or clean your mirror.

Yitzi: Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

There are a few ways to answer this. For one, by being a part of the #imadudeson movement, I've seen our YouTube channel editors grow from shy kids into courageous men, chasing their dreams and learning new skills. One of them found the courage to come out to his parents; another learned to do a backflip for the first time and has also decided to finally pursue his dream of becoming an actor. I've seen them break so far out of their shell that they're not even afraid to parade around Hollywood in their underwear! They're living proof that Positive Anarchy works! Another story that comes to mind is of a Finnish friend of mine who helped us on a production in Peru. He was so inspired by our message that, when the production was wrapped, he went home to Finland and quit his boring job so that he could do what he loves, mountaineering. But the other way to answer this is by looking at the nearly five million subscribers that we have on YouTube and the changes they have started making in their lives. I am constantly humbled by comments of viewers being inspired by our videos and making real change in their lives because of it. Whether it be a boy finally having the courage ask out a girl, or a child having the balls to master a front flip despite being physically handicapped, or a troubled teen making a goal to love herself and get healthy, all of my social media is constantly bombarded with these inspiring messages and it makes my freaking day! After watching our videos, I want people to take the bull by the horns and start living no matter what life has thrown at them! I'm 37 years old and it's never been easy for me. Within my family and friends I've dealt with death, addiction, miserable and negative people. My absolute favorite thing about my life is that I'm now in a position to offer perspective and inspiration to others.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My mom told me this wisdom of life. Be your genuine self, and that is enough. People will love it or hate it, but at least you're not living in a lie. So many people change their behavior to try to be cool, or successful and you can see through that easily and never want to work with them again. Tell the truth, because truth always comes out. (My mom also told me: “Jukka, men went to moon... so if you want, you can do anything!" Feeling is the best feedback. Learn how to listen to your heart, because it’s always right. If it doesn’t feel good now, you shouldn’t be doing it. Early on in my career, I would do shocking things that didn’t feel right but would get an audience and I hated it. Now that I’m older, and hopefully wiser, whatever I do I need to be able to believe in and back up. That makes me happy and puts me in bed in the evenings with a smile. Ask a lot of questions, and listen. Try to understand what other people are saying, and then ask more questions, that’s how you get smart and successful. Even if someone is telling you things you already know, listen patiently for them to say the one thing you don't know yet. When you’re old, you’re not going to regret the things you did but the things you didn't do. Be brave and make a change. Quit a miserable job, or relationship because otherwise you will just grow bitter and sad. Everyone's going to screw up in life, and that’s just a fact. Put your head up, learn from it and keep running forward. Surround yourself with good people. Good energy that you gain from and you give to. Cut the ties to negative people, or even family, if they are a burden. You don’t owe anyone anything. I had people that were using me for a long time, and I knew it but I felt responsible for them. But when I finally placed myself as a priority, I started living MY life and a huge burden fell from my shoulders. That’s when all this negative energy went away and I was able to fully concentrate on future as a star, as a father and as a business man.

