Stars Who Make a Difference: NBA Star Dwight Davis, Cleveland Cavaliers

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure to interview Dwight Davis. From his earliest memories he’s wanted to help other people on this planet, but for this to happen he knew he would need to have some luck, some fortune and some grace. Dwight has gone gone from NBA star, to business owner and philanthropist. Nearly three years ago Dwight and his wife and purchased a franchise from Senior Helpers, the leading provider of in-home senior care. Now, every day he works with and helps those who truly need it. It has been a challenging, exciting and gratifying experience.

What is your "backstory"?

My backstory starts as a black kid in the segregated and hostile South (Houston, TX) during the 50s and 60s. Having to ride in the back of the bus and being refused service at many establishments was the norm back then. Using this as self-motivation, my goal was to make something of myself and show the world I was as capable as the next person, regardless of my skin color. Admittedly, to my surprise was able to achieve this goal through my success in the NBA after I was selected as the third overall draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1972.

When I suffered a career ending injury, I had to find a new path. It wasn’t easy—it took me many years to regain my confidence and character, but I believe those years of struggle made me a better person.

I always knew I eventually wanted to own my own business. As it turns out, skills that I learned in the NBA would help me be able to run my own business successfully; skills like discipline, preparation, anticipation, long-term and short-term goal orientation, leadership and learning how to play to win when the scoreboard says you’re losing.

Having cared for my own aging parents, I understood firsthand what it meant to be a caregiver. When my wife Gayle and I came across the opportunity to become franchise owners with Senior Helpers, we felt this merged our skillsets in a business that genuinely helps others. It was important for us to associate with like-minded people. We selected Senior Helpers because the organization was most in line with our values, such as integrity, a positive attitude, willingness to provide open and efficient communication, a focus on continuous improvement, providing a platform to improve our clients, their families and our employees’ quality of life, and to celebrate life to its fullest.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

When I entered college at the University of Houston, I enrolled in the Pre-Pharmacy program and was fortunate enough to be introduced to an alumnus who owned several pharmacies in Houston. I was hired as a delivery driver for the pharmacy, and worked hard over the course of several summers. The delivery car was an old VW Beetle that had about 150,000 miles on it when I was first hired. After the years I served as a good and reliable employee, the owner gifted me the car, which had racked up over 250,000 miles. That didn’t matter, I was so proud of that car, despite its faded pharmacy logo and missing passenger seat that was removed years before to make room for boxes of prescription drugs being delivered. I was so happy to have a set of wheels and would shamelessly show up to pick up a date in that car. I was driving that same car the day I heard over the fuzzy AM radio that the Cleveland Cavaliers had selected me as the third player in the first round in the 1972 NBA draft. I still smile about that memory, to this day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects?

Because of my NBA career, I’ve been frequently asked to speak, join or endorse a number of organizations over the years. I try to select organizations that reflect my values. One organization in particular is New Heights, an after-school program for kids in the Portsmouth, NH area. Over the years, Gayle and I have raised and contributed over $250,000 dollars for this program through fundraisers, golf tournaments and more.

In general, Gayle and I are extremely active in the community and work with various non-profits, with one of our primary focuses being to promote community education surrounding aging. We have brought numerous groups including hospitals, long-term care communities, hospice volunteers, nursing students and families through the Virtual Dementia Tour – an experiential activity offered only by Senior Helpers, which exposes the participant to what living with dementia is like. We educate families on services, best practices and how to support their aging loved ones. We are also founding members of the National Aging in Place Council of New Hampshire, which is a network of like-minded businesses that support seniors and their families with resources including in-home care, elder law, long term care insurance, reverse mortgages, financial advice, assisted living and home makeovers.

Apart from aiding the senior community, I also support Project Safety, a very effective alcohol and drug diversion program for youth in Portsmouth, NH and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH), an organization that serves to research and inform the public about the life, contributions and the challenges of people of color in New Hampshire/New England from the days of the first colonist. I also serve on the Board of Directors for the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) an organization that was founded 25 years ago by NBA greats Archie Clark, Dave Bing, Oscar Robinson, Dave Cowens and Dave De Busschere. The mission of the NBRPA is to assist players transitioning from the NBA to normal life and to perform community outreach for youth serving as mentors, clinicians and role models.

Dwight Davis and the Sandy Hook, Newtown Clinic

Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

It was the end of summer following the horrible shooting that occurred at Sandy Hook in the spring when Gayle and I were reflecting on how difficult it must be for the surviving kids to face going back to school in the fall. Transitioning back to school with new classmates and teachers is hard enough, and we wanted to find a way to help these students of Newtown heal after such a tremendous tragedy.

I reached out up a couple of friends from the National Basketball Retired Players Association who are CEOs of large companies and asked if they would consider funding the project; they gave me a resounding yes. After making a few phone calls with the administrators of Newtown, we were given permission to come to the school.

We spent an entire day taking over 200 kids through basketball drills, playing basketball games and answering any and all basketball questions kids ask of athletes Afterwards, our contact, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Newtown, told us it was the first time many of the children had smiled since the day of the shooting. It turned out to be one of the best days of my life.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Frankly, the five things that come to mind I was told, but clearly I did not hear or internalize them until a later time in life.

1) I wish someone had told me how blessed I was. Growing up poor in the segregated South, I understood things were difficult, but I wish I had paid more attention to how blessed I was because I had wonderful, loving parents and was fortunate to grow up in America.

2) I wish someone had told me to “get a mentor” early on. Even though I had great parents, they worked many, many hours just to keep us afloat. If I had known how beneficial a mentor can be, I could have benefited from spending time with someone I could learn from.

3) I wish someone had told me that girls take on more importance than they should to a teenage boy.

4) I wish someone had told me early on to get a post-graduate degree.

5) I wish someone had told me to start my own business while I was still playing in the NBA.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. :-)

I would love to have a private meal with Mr. Obama—I think I could learn much about leadership over even one meal, especially in relation to the work that I do with the National Basketball Retired Players Association. This organization has so much to offer the community, but is functioning at what I believe is 25% of its potential. Mr. Obama’s unequaled ability to communicate, his intelligence and calm perhaps could awaken and inspire the members of this organization so its higher purpose can be achieved for the good of players and the community.