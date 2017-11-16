“I became what I wanted and needed when I was a kid.,” was how Mr. Jerome Cofield, Behavior Mentor and Program Manager explained why the Empowerment Wednesday’s Program is so important to him. It may look like the typical Empowerment Program over at Whitesville Road Elementary in LaGrange, but they are far from ordinary.

The Empowerment Wednesday’s Program at this school is heading to New York in 2018.

Cofield further expounds with this rule of thought about the program and their plans to attend New York, “start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”

Two years ago, Whitesville Road Elementary started doing the necessary and what seemed to be impossible by simply challenging young men to put on a bow tie, slacks and a tucked in shirt and each week since then- the students have found themselves doing what's possible by putting on their Bow Ties and standing tall.

Young men learning valuable lessons simply by putting on a tie.

Now they want to defeat what seems Impossible, by raising $6,514.44 by Wednesday, February 28, 2018, to make their way to New York for an educational visit during Spring Break.

“April Spring Break Of 2018. We are going to select 7 fifth grade students that will travel to New York for Spring Break. We are looking at academics. We are looking at behavior, doing an essay for the entire 5th grade,” said Cofield.

They have caught the attention of the Mayor and the City Council of LaGrange who are very interested in seeing the young men and women of the Program make their way to the big apple. Learn how you can help make a difference in lives of the young men in this group and how you can help them make it to New York by contacting Whitesville Road Elementary in Lagrange, GA.