Starting A Business In 2018: Learn From Nick Tenn

Nick Tenn started as an entrepreneur at the age of 17. His first company was a simple, yet successful car detailing company . Finding success early on, Nick, would later would go on to start a valet company, followed by a trade school, consulting business, and ultimately into manufacturing and technology where he is today.

We often see this behavior in incredibly successful entrepreneurs. Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a "Shark Tank" investor, started his career when he was only 12. He went door-to-door selling boxes of garbage bags making $3 profit per box. For extra money, he sold stamps and coins throughout high school.

Not all entrepreneurs start at a young age but those who do often find themselves loving entrepreneurship and what comes with it. If you’re a new entrepreneur success comes in many forms and my interview with Nick Tenn showcases some of that. Here are some of the questions I’ve asked him.

What’s Your Best Advice For Young Entrepreneurs?

Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur.

Nick Tenn’s best advice for young entrepreneurs is to find mentors and learn from people who know the ins and outs of starting a company. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to physically meet the person. Social media and the internet have giving birth to a wealth of information for young entrepreneurs to use. Young people should be investing into their own education in entrepreneurship, because the education system in our country is broken. There are some amazing online groups such as Tai Lopez and Secret Entourage that are excellent resources for entrepreneurs and in some cases are more valuable than a four year degree in my opinion.

Why Should New Entrepreneurs Start A New Business Today?

If you’re an entrepreneur you have heard the million reasons not to go into business: It’s too risky, you might go into debt, you’ll probably lose sleep, your social life is kaput, and the list goes on. But even with all these uncertainties, people are still attracted to the startup world. There are just as many, if not more reasons to take the leap and go start your own business.

Entrepreneur and business incubator, Nick Tenn

Nick Tenn states that entrepreneurship now vs 10 years ago is much easier. The advent of smartphones and the internet to the masses have given entrepreneurs the ability to analyze markets and research products, ideas and consumer trends in real time. None of this existed for the startup entrepreneur 10 years ago. It was all a lot of guessing and elbow grease to see what works, today you can have the data on your phone in a matter of seconds if you know what the right questions are to ask.

What Do You Feel Is The Most Important Thing A New Entrepreneur Should Focus On?

If you don't have a powerful and visible personal brand, you are putting yourself at a disadvantage in almost every aspect of your professional, business and personal life. Personal branding has become a requirement for anyone looking to grow their business, get a better job, get noticed by the press, take their career to the next level or meet new, high quality friends.