06/11/2018 04:55 pm ET

State Department Spokeswoman Bashes CNN For Missing Event Closed To The Press

"Why are you using a government account to attack a single news outlet not covering a photo op not open to the press?" someone tweeted, criticizing Heather Nauert, formerly of Fox News.
By David Moye

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and correspondent, posted a tweet that singled out CNN for ignoring a feel-good news story about her boss.

Time magazine correspondent Phil Elliot pointed out a slight problem with Nauert’s tweet ― journalists weren’t allowed at the event.

Naturally, CNN wasn’t the only outlet that missed the event, but President Donald Trump has frequently attacked the network, which he branded #FraudNewsCNN in a notoriously violent video he shared.

Some people on Twitter criticized the State Department spokeswoman for petty behavior.

One person did offer Nauert some unsolicited advice.

Earlier this month, Nauert reportedly cited the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France during World War II as proof of America’s “very strong relationship” with Germany.

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
