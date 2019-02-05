Many Democrats, including the sea of women wearing white, refused to clap for most of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

But the female Democratic House members, whose outfit choices are a tribute to the suffragists, did give a standing ovation for three moments.

"You weren't supposed to do that!"

“You weren’t supposed to do that,” Trump said in response to the dozens of House members applauding when he spoke about women filling 58 percent of new jobs last year.

Lawmakers also rose to their feet when Trump mentioned helping end childhood cancer, and introduced guest Grace Eline, a 10-year-old who overcame cancer.

Lawmakers later gave a standing ovation when Trump mentioned State of the Union guests SWAT Officer Timothy Matson and Holocaust survivor Judah Samet. Both men survived the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead.

Besides these moments, Democrats drew attention for their solemn reactions to Trump’s speech and their refusal to applaud. And people noticed.

Kamala aint having it. pic.twitter.com/7xxWrd5tGE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 6, 2019

That’s an awful lot of people not applauding. #SOTU — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) February 6, 2019

.@AOC looks thrilled right now. Some lawmakers are standing up and applauding but she is not getting up. CC: @NY1 pic.twitter.com/Yp9Vdd2Cu5 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) February 6, 2019