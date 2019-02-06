Twitter Flips Over SOTU's Designated Survivor: 'I'm Prepared To Perish'

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was named the “designated survivor” for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but many Twitter users were thankful no one needed him to fill that role.
As is customary, the president selects one cabinet member to hide in an undisclosed location during his address in case a catastrophe occurs in the House chamber. In 2018, Trump tapped Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for the task.