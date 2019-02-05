Congress Interrupts State Of The Union To Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Holocaust Survivor

In one of the more touching moments from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, the entire chamber interrupted the speech to sing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor in attendance.

That survivor, Judah Samet, also narrowly escaped death last fall when a gunman killed 11 people at his Pittsburgh synagogue.

When Trump noted that it was Samet’s 81st birthday, the chamber couldn’t help themselves but erupt in song while Trump mimicked a conductor.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Judah Samet waves and thanks Congress for the birthday song.

Trump then recounted Samet’s memory of being rescued during World War II.