People Went To A State Of The Union Viewing Party To Throw Flip-Flops At Trump's Face

They said it was therapeutic.

Attendees of a State of the Union viewing party in San Diego, California spent the entirety of President Donald Trump’s address hurling flip-flops, or chanclas, at his face, KNSD-TV reported.

The event, called “Noche de Chanclazos,” (roughly translated: “Night of Hitting with Flip-Flops”) was organized by immigrants’ rights group American Friends Service Committee U.S.-Mexico Border Program. Chanclas, or flip flops, are sometimes thrown by Latino parents to discipline children.

Partygoers were encouraged to heave footwear at the screen “whenever you feel Trump disses you or your community,” organizers told the local news station.

“We wanted to do an event that was comedic in nature but at the same time responded to the serious questions that were being presented in the address,” said Pedro Rios, the director of the organization.

He added, “It’s a cathartic experience.”

There was certainly a lot for the Latino community to be upset about during Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

During his speech, Trump used a story about two teenage girls who were killed two years ago by MS-13, a gang with roots in Central America, to push his immigration plan. He also attempted to create friction between native-born citizens and immigrants, uttering the phrase, “Americans are dreamers too” — an allusion to a term frequently used for undocumented people who came to the U.S. when they were children.