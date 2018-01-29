Whoever printed out the tickets for Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech must be feeling very “covfefe” right now.

Trump is set to deliver the speech Tuesday night, and it will likely be different than previous addresses ― as are the tickets.

It seems that some of the tickets misspell “union” as “uniom,” based on numerous tweets from guests who have their tickets in hand.

Notice anything wrong with this ticket to the SOTU? (ps I will be covering for @NY1 ) #SOTU2018 pic.twitter.com/kqfsXMKHf8 — Josh Robin (@joshrobin) January 29, 2018

As you might expect, many of those people threw in snarky comments as a bonus.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

Sure, the Trump White House has had its share of spelling and grammatical errors in the past, but this typo is actually the fault of the House sergeant at arms’ office, which is responsible for printing the tickets, according to Politico.

Laura Barrón-López, a reporter for the Washington Examiner, said new tickets with the correct spelling of “union” are being distributed.

Per Sergeant at Arms office: "There was a misprint on the ticket. A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets. There is no expected delay in ticket distribution." https://t.co/HtgJLCcM2L — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

In the meantime, people are enjoying the “reuniom” while it lasts.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018