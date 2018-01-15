State Officials and Business Executives Gather to Evaluate the Cannabis Industry in the East Coast at the Canna-East Compliance Summit in Orlando

This Summit will bring regulators and policymakers together with cannabis operators, testing labs, equipment and technology providers. After two successful Cannabis Compliance Summits on the West Coast, Infocast is bringing this highly anticipated event cross country to Orlando, Florida.

The 3rd Canna East Compliance Summit, which is scheduled for January 17-19, 2018, will help cannabis practitioners navigate through various regulatory, compliance, legal, business and technical challenges, while trying to avoid the mistakes done in other states that have legalized marijuana. The rapid expansion of legalization across the East Coast leads regulators to constantly refine marijuana laws. As a result, large states including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Florida present an enormous potential for growth.

The Summit provides the opportunity for the cannabis community to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and create best practices that will propel the cannabis industry forward. Critical topics to be discussed revolve around compliance issues, testing methods, safety protocols, and changing state and local jurisdiction rules. Established cannabis businesses and entrepreneurs will be able to learn the best practices to apply for the implementation of their products.

This year‘s participating organizations at the Canna-East Compliance Summit include Steep Hill, A2LA, National Environmental Health Association, Florida Department of Health, New York Department of Health, AmeriCann, and many more. Senator Tom Davis of South Carolina will deliver the keynote speech, and address state and legislative issues.

“[There was] great input from all areas of the industry. Good balance of scientific and regulatory compliance.” – Flint Murfitt from the Department of Health & Human Services of Montana.

To register or learn more information regarding the agenda, speakers, and sessions: visit http://infocastinc.com/event/cannabis-compliance-east or contact Infocast at 818-888-4444.