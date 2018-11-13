State Senator Nikema Williams Arrested During Georgia Voter Protest

The protesters chanted “Count every vote!” during the demonstration and “Let her go!” as Williams was being arrested, WSB-TV reported. Several other people were also arrested, according to the station.

“When a sitting senator, who is the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, is thrown into a paddy wagon at the state capitol, it is a stark reminder that our right to freely assemble is at risk,” said state Sen. Nan Orrock (D-Atlanta), according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

If when all the votes are counted, neither candidate has won more than 50 percent, the governor’s contest would go to a runoff election between Kemp and Abrams on Dec. 4.