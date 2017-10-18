Statement on Donald J. Trump

Shortly after Donald J. Trump won the presidential election, I wrote an article on Forbes asking people to give him a chance and telling them that they should not be afraid.

While my opinion of Hillary Clinton remains the same (and I think someone like Biden or Sanders would’ve won the election), I most profoundly regret having made those statements about Donald J. Trump.

I want to take this chance to apologize for thinking that Trump was capable of transforming himself into a decent president for all Americans.

Trump has shown us that he does not deserve or respects the office that he holds. His actions and declarations ever since he assumed the Presidency have been disgraceful.

This is not a matter of the left or the right any longer. It is our duty as human beings to resist Trump’s attacks on Basic Human Decency.

No one can defend Trump anymore: he disregards the rule of law and threatens the constitution.

He insults the most vulnerable groups and undermines their security, as evidenced by his latest attack on the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson.

I am neither important nor powerful and I have never supported Donald Trump.