Statue Of Liberty Hockey Masks May Be Too 'Political' For Winter Olympics

Another Winter Olympics, another tussle over the masks of U.S. ice hockey goaltenders.

USA Today reported Tuesday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had ordered two goalies on the U.S. women’s ice hockey team to remove images of the Statue of Liberty from their masks to conform to IOC rules.

Goalie Nicole Hensley has an image of Lady Liberty on the left side of her mask, while goalie Alex Rigsby has the symbol on her chin. According to IOC rules, athletes cannot wear items that feature the “wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer told USA Today that the team was in “discussions” with the IOC to see if the goalies could keep the images on their masks.

He added that the issue should be resolved before the USA’s next game, slated to take place on Tuesday night local time against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

