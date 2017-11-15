Stay Hydrated with these Simple Tips - Things You Need To Know

Science tells us that the human body is composed of 60% water, and when you lose a tiny portion of this, say 1.5%, you're already considered dehydrated. This tells us greatly how essential water is to the body and a small drop of the body's water content presents with drastic effects.

Keeping our body's water levels optimal poses numerous benefits, including the following:

Prevents dryness of the mouth, which also prevents bad mouth odour.

Keeps the skin and other connective tissues pliable and elastic.

Promotes better acid-base balance, which can help in leveling the body's blood pressure.

Keeps our body's temperature constant.

Cleanses and releases toxins from the body.

All of these and more can be compromised when we suffer even the mildest form of dehydration. Dehydration reduces the body's overall physical performance, making us feel tired, restless, and in extreme cases, may even impair our brain's executive functions.

Ways to Re hydrate

There is a straightforward answer to this — that is to ingest as much water as you can. While that's the very obvious and most foolproof way to rehydrate our bodies, there are other things we can do to keep our bodies' water level in the check.

Sports beverage

A sports drink is a good fluid replacement, as it contains electrolytes that keep the body's fluid stores balanced. The main objective of sports beverages is to replace the body's lost electrolytes and restore them to the body. Thus, these types of drinks are ideal after an exhausting physical activity or exercise. Electrolyte loss can lead to nausea, muscle cramps, and even dizziness. With the ingestion of an electrolyte-rich beverage, the lost electrolytes are restored and kept in balance.

One of the major downsides of sports drinks is its high caloric content, which is mainly from sugars. Sugar is an essential component of these drinks as they act as a quick source of energy, which can be advantageous for continuous physical activity. If you are conscious of the high sugar content of these drinks but still want to take advantage of its electrolyte contents, you can dilute it with plain water.

Hydrogen water

Hydrogen water is tagged as revolutionized water — it contains extra hydrogen gas. When hydrogen gas is introduced into the body, it works as an anti-inflammatory agent and an antioxidant as well, making our cells not only hydrated but also a natural antioxidant mill.

Electrolyzed reduced water

This type of water is alkaline water upped with better antioxidant properties. A common example of an electrolyzed reduced water is the Kangen Water, which is highly alkaline and ideal for drinking. Studies show that they can protect our cells against oxidative damages, making them healthier.

Food Ingesting food that is high in electrolytes and water is a good way to rehydrate, especially those containing sodium and potassium. A vegetable soup with a dash of salt is an ideal example. Vegetables contain tons of micronutrients and water. Making it into the soup and salting it a little bit can help the body restore its electrolyte balance naturally.

Conclusion