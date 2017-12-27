Staycation Destination 2018: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport

When your goal is to remain close to home but still manage to get away from it all, look no further than Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport. This AAA Four Diamond award-winning oasis takes the cake for best view and chew with nearby breathtaking nature trails and The Water’s Table, a waterfront restaurant exclusively designed to compliment the Pacific Northwest guest.

This delightful decadence literally has something for everyone: a kid’s play park adjacent to the downstairs meeting rooms; business center and conference rooms; spacious guest rooms with only the most modern approach; an accessible saltwater pool and hot tub for healing capacities; a gym for the fitness guru; restaurant for enjoyable bites; a 24-hour market for last-minute needs; and relaxing massage experiences that are simply incomparable.

Here, let’s dive in a little bit further.

The Hotel

The newly opened Hyatt Regency Lake Washington (located at 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N., Renton, Washington, 98056) is a breath of fresh air with its 347 spacious guest rooms and suites. The decor is sophisticated, savvy and detail-oriented, with everything from grand showcase windows off the entrance to fruit-infused water outside The Market.

Complimentary Wi-Fi is available if you should require instant connection to the outside world, but you may not even want it once you step into your bright room. Floor lights by the bedside make it a seamless transition from sleepyhead to seizing the day. Alarm clocks are available in the rooms just in case you desire that sort of thing. There are also extended bathrooms with both a tub and shower.

Clean is the word - everything shines in these comfortable rooms - including the plush Hyatt Grand Bed, a 65” flat-screen HDTV and workspace. The high-end suites even offer the added luxury of an outdoor terrace.

Guests seeking ADA amenities are thought of at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington as well. Some rooms offer lower level closet shelves, peephole, bathroom grab bars, adjustable makeup mirror, and additional clearance under the sink.

For guests with accompanying children or pets, there are accommodations for these circumstances - and they take the cake. An actual crib vs. pack and play will make your inner child happy. Pet beds and treats are an added bonus. Contact the hotel specifically for these requests and accompanying fees where applicable).

We stayed in the Deluxe Room, which allowed for 440–515 sq ft of space and was absolutely breathtaking. No complaints from our family. There was a fridge for our daughter’s milk and cheese snacks - so she was pretty content, too.

The Water's Table/Facebook The Water’s Table offers farm-to-table nourishment with incomparable views.

The Restaurant

With our almost two-year-old in tow, we embarked on The Water’s Table, an alfresco dining option right off the main lobby. The farm-to-table fare eloquently matches the view in its effort for grandness. It truly is located at the water’s edge - a more accurate description cannot be found. And it was incredible.

This brand-new signature restaurant features Asian-inspired cuisine with a little something for every palate - and at every time of day. The restaurant is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks. There is a child-friendly menu as well.

Our daughter had the grilled cheese and, being a vegetarian, I had the Vegetable Curry. My wife had the Lingcod and enjoyed it as well. We also threw it down and decided to have dessert (we were on vacation after all!).

Additional menu offerings include: Aloo Gobi, Dungeness Crab Cake, Mushroom Toast, Geoduck Crudo (this is the Pacific Northwest), Organic Chicken Breast Fillet, Whole Roasted Fish, Shoyu Duck, Seattle Fisherman’s Stew, and Pork Dumplings. A full list of menus from The Water’s Table is located here.

If you need a quick pick me up, try The Market. Right inside the entrance, this ambitious alcove makes it easy to grab and go. The Market is also open 24 hours/day so there’s no need to worry about whether or not you make the cut-off for lunch or dinner. And it keeps your time flexible - if that is the type of schedule you require during your stay.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington/Facebook The accessible hot tub and saline pool sit nearby the spa entrance - making it easy to indulge for hours.

The Spa

We highly recommend basking in the Tranquil Waters Boutique Spa, a full-service spa at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington hotel. Services offered include aromatherapy treatments, couple’s massages, bridal party specials, foot soaks, hot stone massages, facials, body wraps, and in-room services. Looking for a babymoon massage? They offer that, too! It’s called the Mother-to-Be Harmony Massage.

We’ve been talking about our time at Tranquil Waters Boutique Spa now for months. It’s one of those experiences in life you can’t have just once because it was that amazing. This full-service spa is adjacent to the 24-hour fitness center and saline pool, so you can easily slip between all three and make the experience last as long as you can imagine. In fact, here’s an insider tip: if you visit the saline pool post-massage, float on your back and you’ll hear calming music playing...pinch me! Could it get any better?

Call (425) 207-2416 or dial ext 2416 from any hotel phone. You can also press the “SPA” button on your room phone, or email Transquilwatersspa@hyatt.com. Click here for additional information and spa hours.

Parking

Parking is valet only at this time and the rates are as follows:

Weekday overnight valet (Mon-Thu): $26.00 plus taxes (in/out privileges included)

Weekend overnight valet (Fri-Sun): $14.00 plus taxes (in/out privileges included)

Event parking (Sun-Sat): $10.00 per vehicle plus taxes (no in/out privileges)

Restaurant Visitors Valet (no in/out privileges):

0–2 Hours: Complimentary

2+ Hours: Please inquire at the hotel for current rates