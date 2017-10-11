Staying on Track with Weight Loss

It’s another beautiful, fall day here on Long Island, and I’m friggin’ itchy! Last night, my softball team had to play two games at one of the dreaded Jones Beach fields here on Long Island, New York. Not withstanding the terrible lighting and upward slope of the field from home plate to the outfield fence, we were met before sundown by literally being ATTACKED by a swarm of mosquitos. Even though I thought I’d come prepared with long sleeves, the damn things still managed to bite through my shirt, leaving dozens of giant welts along my upper back! Thankfully, they didn’t do too much damage to my lower body, though that area sadly didn’t go completely unscathed, either…

Tonight, I’ll be doing the second of the eight weekly group meetings for my Holiday Jump Start Program. We’ll be discussing mindset around weight loss, and more specifically, how to stay on track with fitness and nutrition — Both during a weight loss program, as well as after you reach your goals. Prior to every session, I’ll post in the group asking what specifically about the week’s topic they’d like me to cover. One of my group members had the following question:

While I’ll cover this more in-depth on my group call tonight, I figured my answer to this question could help you, too!

If you’ve been following me for any amount of time, then you know that I’ve personally lost 100 lbs. It wasn’t quick, it wasn’t easy, and I wanted to give up AT LEAST a hundred times over the nearly six years that it took! As my group member alludes to in her question, motivation waxes and wanes, and there are days, weeks, and even months where staying on track is a lot easier than others. As effortless as eating better and exercising regularly may be right now, life’s notorious for throwing us curveballs that will make these same habits feel cumbersome at a later date.

My question to her, and in turn, to you, is this: What are your motivations for starting this weight loss journey in the first place? Did you recently have a physical done, where your physician told you that you were at risk for various diseases due to your being overweight and your unhealthy lifestyle? Do you have a family with kids who you want to turn your health around for in order to be a better parent? Is your current state hindering your attraction from and sex life with your partner? Or are you in a situation like I was, where I used every ounce of my Jewish angst to spitefully shove the constant barrage of insults about my lack of physical prowess and my weight in the insulting party’s faces?

Whatever your reasoning, you have to grab on to your biggest motivator, and ask yourself whether you want to let both the people you’re doing this for, as well as yourself, down? We all have quite a bit more willpower than we think, and in fact, I can truly attest that some of my best workouts have come on days where I didn’t feel like doing ANYTHING, but forced myself to get up and get ‘er done, anyway!

One last thing on staying motivated, which will come equipped with a quick personal story: Your motivations will change over time as you see more success! In my case, I eventually got to the point where I had abs, I was in the best shape of my life, and I’d undoubtedly outdone the dozens of dad-bods that now adorned the many douchebags that made fun of my weight all throughout my academic life. I’d also passed them in just about every other facet of comparative existence, but as one of the United States’ most bad ass presidents, Teddy Roosevelt, once said, “Comparison is the thief of all joy.”

There was a period around this time last fall where my motivation waned due to my success, and I let the good dietary and exercise habits I’d developed over my 100 lb weight loss journey go to the wind. Between my birthday (September 17th) and Thanksgiving 2016 (November 24th), I’d gained 20 lbs, and had regressed quite a bit compared to where I was just a couple of months prior! I grew depressed because I couldn’t seem to motivate myself to get back on track, and for the first time in a long time, I felt stuck.

Fortunately, after a great deal of soul searching, I was able to come to terms with the fact that my passion is to help people lose weight FOR GOOD, and I can’t talk the talk unless I walk the walk! I changed my perspective, and realized that the only way I could serve my clients at my best was to be at my best. Being an Armchair Quarterback wasn’t going to convey the right message, and I’ve righted the ship ever since.

This doesn’t mean that I’m perfect, or that I ever will be perfect, but I’m able to nip my dietary mishaps in the bud where they started, so that they don’t cascade into a series of days, weeks, or even months of poor lifestyle practices! That being said, for all intensive purposes at this point in your journey, think about who or what your greatest motivator is, and stick with that!! Ask yourself if he, she, or you would be OK with your intentionally self-sabotaging your efforts to better your health, and ultimately, your life in exchange for an extremely brief and unfulfilling act of personal undermining.

’Til tomorrow!

