10/03/2017 04:36 pm ET

Steel Yourself! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Pittsburgh

The busy city is home to more than 300 steel-related businesses.
By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Pittsburgh ― a major hub for everything from sports to music to art to steel ― is anything but boring. 

The western Pennsylvanian city has brought us the likes of Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon and feminist playwright Gertrude Stein. The National Negro Opera Company, which was the first all-African-American opera company in the United States, was founded there. For a dose of culture, you can go to the city’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, or the modern Andy Warhol Museum. And there’s always the chance to hear the crack of a bat at PNC Park baseball stadium.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost’s Listen To America bus pulled into Pittsburgh last week, where we talked to residents about daily life, steelwork and much, much more. Here’s what our time in the city looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Bobby Jansen drives the HuffPost tour bus into Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Alex Kaufman moderates a United Steel Workers (USW) roundtable with union members Randy Denman Jr., Matt Powell, Ryan Fairley, Sabrina Liu, DeWitt Walton, Martha Rial, Jason McCune and Dan Miller.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A wooden cabinet with a sign reading United Steel Workers sits in a boardroom where the roundtable took place.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kaufman asks questions at the roundtable.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Walton responds to other union members.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Powell listens as Walton talks.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rial speaks at the roundtable.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The sun sets behind the Saint Paul Cathedral.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "Listen To America" tents are set up in Schenley Plaza.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sara Longo and Iliah Nourbakhsh play a game of jumbo Jenga while others watch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Longo loses a game of jumbo Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sarah Grossman slates a video interview with Julia Driscoll, Meera Sakthiuel and Jasmine Pabla.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Driscoll, Sakthiuel and Pabla sit for a video interview at Schenley Plaza.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Julia Erickson of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre shows off her dance moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Trace Ledgard and Kristen Gugerli sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A game of cornhole sits at the HuffPost activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
     Andrew Kitahara and Kuai-Kuai Jin play a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jessica McCann of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre shows off her dance moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Pedestrians check out the HuffPost tables at activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kaufman works during HuffPost's visit to Pittsburgh.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marina Fang takes a photo of the Cathedral of Learning building.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Adam Schultz edits video at the end of HuffPost's visit to Pittsburgh.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus drives away from Pittsburgh on Saturday via the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

